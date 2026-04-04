No. 12 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Beats No. 15 Loyola Maryland 11–8

Shea Baker forced four turnovers in No. 12 Boston College lacrosse's win over No. 15 Loyola Maryland.

Baker caused a turnover from Mim Suares-Jury with under three minutes left in the game. Marissa White scored on BC's possession and the Eagles beat Loyola Maryland 11–8.

"Mim's their top player, so we're just high in awareness every time she has the ball," Baker said. "And as soon as I saw her dodging one-v-one I knew I had to slide and help my teammate. And when I did that, I knew she was going to step off and try to get it to the backside, so I just got my stick up for that transition play."

Shea Baker with a timely caused turnover! pic.twitter.com/V7uhbb90Tr — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) April 4, 2026

Baker catalyzed another BC goal with a caused turnover in the second quarter. Kylee Colbert scored and gave the Eagles a 4–3 lead.

"[Baker] just played like a senior, and I can see her coming on so strong and playing, you know, with a mission," BC lacrosse head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said. "She's carrying this team emotionally. And there's no one else I'd rather have doing that."

It all started with a Bakes CT!



We're on a 4-0 run after Kylee's second goal of the game. pic.twitter.com/zB4RDOzRUE — BC Women's Lacrosse (@BCwlax) April 4, 2026

Suares-Jury scored twice in the fourth quarter and committed five turnovers in the game.

"I think we were just smothering all over the field," Baker said. "We didn't give them a lot of time and room to operate and their dodging was just unsuccessful. So, I think, just winning our one-v-ones was the baseline, and we did such a great job of that. Their goals were mostly off-ball transition flukes, which I think we're really proud of."

White scored two goals in the fourth quarter and two goals during BC's 7–0 run across the first and second quarters.

"I think we really just had to settle into the game," White said. "The defense did a great job helping us with that – getting us many opportunities with the ball. And then once we buried the first one, we were able to just build a lot of momentum off that and just really settle in and take our time and be calm and just work the defense."

The Eagles were down 3–0 until Kylee Colbert scored with 44 seconds left in the first quarter.

"The girls were prepared really well," Walker-Weinstein said. I think Sam [Apuzzo] had the offense really, like, pretty surgically figured out, and they just really committed to that. Unfortunately, I think that was the only time that we were really committed to purely the game plan was the seven-goal run. I think we didn't play our best offensive game, but they figured out how to win, and I think that's the most valuable thing."

BC won draw controls 13–8. Loyola Maryland owned the Division-I best draw control percentage coming into the game.

"I was really proud of how we contributed defensively on the draw," Walker-Weinstein said. "Abbey [Herod] and Lily [Kondas] did such a great job beating the number one draw team in the country. But there was a huge defensive effort with that. And once we didn't win it, we had a situation where we were in a position to get the ball back. So I was really happy about that."