How to Watch the 2026 U.S. Women's Open at Riviera on TV and Streaming

It’s time for one of women’s golf’s most prestigious championships.

The U.S. Women's Open will take place at Riviera Country Club this week. And, of course, there’s an abundance of storylines to keep an eye on: Will Nelly Korda win her first USWO? Will Jeeno Thitikul claim her maiden major title?

How can you watch it all unfold? See the viewing options for all four rounds below (all times E.T.):

Thursday, June 4 (Round 1)

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (USA Network)

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Featured Groups (uswomensopen.com, USGA App, Peacock): 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday, June 5 (Round 2)

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (USA Network)

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Featured Groups (uswomensopen.com, USGA App, Peacock): 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 6 (Round 3)

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (USA Network)

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (NBC)

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Featured Groups (uswomensopen.com, USGA App, Peacock): TBA

Sunday, June 7 (Round 4)

3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Peacock)

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (NBC)

Featured Groups (uswomensopen.com, USGA App, Peacock): TBA

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