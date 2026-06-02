How to Watch the 2026 U.S. Women's Open at Riviera on TV and Streaming
It’s time for one of women’s golf’s most prestigious championships.
The U.S. Women's Open will take place at Riviera Country Club this week. And, of course, there’s an abundance of storylines to keep an eye on: Will Nelly Korda win her first USWO? Will Jeeno Thitikul claim her maiden major title?
How can you watch it all unfold? See the viewing options for all four rounds below (all times E.T.):
Thursday, June 4 (Round 1)
2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (USA Network)
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Peacock)
Featured Groups (uswomensopen.com, USGA App, Peacock): 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Friday, June 5 (Round 2)
2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (USA Network)
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Peacock)
Featured Groups (uswomensopen.com, USGA App, Peacock): 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 6 (Round 3)
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (USA Network)
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (NBC)
7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (Peacock)
Featured Groups (uswomensopen.com, USGA App, Peacock): TBA
Sunday, June 7 (Round 4)
3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Peacock)
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (NBC)
Featured Groups (uswomensopen.com, USGA App, Peacock): TBA
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Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.