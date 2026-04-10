No. 23 Boston College Baseball Drops Game to Virginia Tech in Extra Innings

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The No. 23 Boston College Eagles (24-12, 9-7 ACC) baseball team suffered a 9-8 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies (16-16, 7-9 ACC) in 11 innings on Friday night.

Ethan Ball, Virginia Tech’s best bat, put the Hokies on the board early 1-0 in the top of the first inning after blasting a 438-foot home run to right-center field.

The Eagles knotted up the contest at 1 on an RBI double by Gunnar Johnson that was down the left field line. Prior to the at-bat, Carter Hendrickson drew a leadoff walk and stole second base to get into scoring position.

Boston College gained its first advantage of the day in the third on an RBI single by Jack Toomey, however, the Hokies quickly responded in the top of the fourth on an RBI groundout by Sam Gates and a two-run home run by Owen Petrich to give Virginia Tech the lead back 4-2.

The Hokies extended their lead 5-2 in the fifth on a solo home run from Hudson Lutterman, marking the team’s third blast of the afternoon.

Hendrickson got Boston College back within one 5-4 in the sixth on a two-run home run. The blast marked Hendrickson’s first of the season and first in a BC uniform.

Henry Cooke gave the Hokies a little run support in the seventh 6-4 on an RBI single.

That run support dissipated during the Eagles’ last chance at the plate.

In the ninth, Boston College tied up the contest at 6 on a bases-clearing double by Ty Mainolfi. Mainolfi nearly scored the game-winning run on a chopper by Carter Hendrickson, who was originally called safe at first on the play, but the umpires reviewed it and called him out which sent the game into extra innings.

Like the start of the game, Virginia Tech struck first in extras on an RBI single by Gates in the 10th to make the score 7-6. Boston College tied things at 7 when pinch runner Ben Williams scored on a wild pitch.

After going into the 11th, Virginia Tech tacked on two runs on an RBI triple by Lutterman and an RBI single by Pete Daniel to give the Hokies the lead back 9-7.

The Eagles got back within a run in the home half of the frame on a wild pitch, but a groundout by Luke Gallo ended the game with Virginia Tech on top 9-8.

Left-handed pitcher A.J. Colarusso (3-1, 3.55 ERA) started on the mound for the Eagles. In the outing, he went five innings and allowed eight hits, five runs (all earned), walked one batter, and struck out four.

Chase Hartsell, Cesar Gonzalez, and Kyle Kipp entered out of the bullpen. Kipp picked up the loss and moved to 0-3 on the year.

Next up, Boston College and Virginia Tech will play the middle game of the series on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park in Boston. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACC Network.