No. 23 Boston College Baseball Tops Virginia Tech to Take Series

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The No. 23 Boston College Eagles (26-12, 11-7 ACC) baseball team picked up its fourth conference series win with a 6-2 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies (16-18, 7-11 ACC) in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

In the first two games of the series, the Eagles have had to play from behind after the top of the first inning. That was not the case in the rubber match.

The Hokies could not bring a run home after stranding the bases loaded in the opening frame. In the bottom half of the inning, Ty Mainolfi and Nick Wang both reached base on singles. Then, Boston College gained the early lead 3-0 on an RBI double by Jack Toomey, an RBI groundout by Carter Hendrickson, and an RBI single by Luke Gallo.

The Eagles extended their lead 4-0 in the second on an RBI single by Julio Solier which brought in Danny Surowiec, who reached on a leadoff single earlier in the frame.

Gunnar Johnson continued his hot streak and added two more runs on an RBI double in the third to make the score 6-0 which scored Toomey from third and Hendrickson from second.

Virginia Tech got on the board in the fourth 6-1 on an RBI single by Sam Gates. Prior to the at-bat, the Hokies put a pair of runners on base with a drawn walk by Owen Petrich and a single from Ethan Gibson.

The Hokies cut into their deficit 6-2 in the fifth on a solo home run by Henry Cooke, but that was the last run Virginia Tech could score in the contest.

Down the stretch, Virginia Tech put base runners on in two of the final four innings and went down in order in the eighth and ninth.

Left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd started on the mound for the Eagles. In the outing, Mudd went seven innings and allowed six hits, two runs (both earned), walked three batters, and struck out four.

Kyle Kipp entered out of the bullpen and pitched the remainder of the game. Mudd picked up the win and moved to 3-3 on the year.

Next up, Boston College takes on the Northeastern Huskies in the Beanpot championship on Tuesday evening. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET.