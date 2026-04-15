No. 24 Boston College Baseball Earns Win Over UConn, Stays Undefeated in Midweek Games

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The No. 24 Boston College Eagles (28-12, 11-7 ACC) baseball team earned its fourth consecutive win with an 8-5 victory over the UConn Huskies (20-18, 6-3 Big East) on Wednesday night at Harrington Athletics Village.

The Huskies got on the board first 1-0 in the top of the first inning. After Cam Righi hit a one-out single and Tyler Minick reached on a fielder’s choice, Jackson Marshall brought in Minick on an RBI double that dropped in the deep center field gap, rolled to the warning track, and hit the wall.

The Eagles responded in the home half of the inning and plated a pair of runs to take the lead 2-1. The first came off an RBI double from Nick Wang and the other came off a sacrifice fly by Jack Toomey. Prior to the two scores, Julio Solier and Ty Mainolfi hit back-to-back singles to get on base.

UConn tied up the game at 2 in the second on an RBI double by Peyton Jemison that rolled down the right field line and went back in front 3-2 in the fourth on an RBI triple by Cam Righi that dropped fair and rolled to the dirt on the foul side of the field.

In the fifth, Boston College added three runs to the board to go back on top 5-3. The scoring started with an RBI triple by Solier to tie things at 3 and was followed by an RBI double by Mainolfi and an RBI single by Wang.

UConn got back within one 5-4 in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Jemison and tied things at 5 after Maddix Dalena scored on an error by Eagles first baseman Danny Surowiec.

Boston College answered in the home half of the inning and gained its advantage back 7-5 on a two-run home run by Wang. The blast moved Wang up in the program record books, tied for third all-time in home runs (37) and tied for the 10th-most in a single season (13).

The Eagles added some run support as Toomey crossed home plate on a fielder’s choice to make the score 8-5.

In UConn’s final chance at the plate in the ninth, Rob Rispoli and Jemison got on base with singles, but a groundout double play ended the game.

Right-handed pitcher Luke D’Ancona started on the mound for the Eagles. The freshman went 1.2 innings before being pulled in the second and walked off with a trainer. In the outing, D’Ancona allowed three hits, two runs (one earned), walked two batters, and struck out two.

Chase Harstell, Peter Schaefer, Drew Grumbles, Kyle Kipp, and John D Mitchell entered out of the bullpen. Kipp picked up the win and moved to 1-3 on the year and Mitchell earned the save, his first of the season.

Next up, Boston College hosts the Duke Blue Devils for a three-game series starting on Friday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

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