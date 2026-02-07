No. 3 Boston College Women's Lacrosse Falls to No. 2 Northwestern in Season Opener

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — No. 3 Boston College lacrosse was carded ten times in its loss to No. 2 Northwestern.

The Eagles launched a 4–0 scoring run in the second quarter and killed a NU power play. The Wildcats drew cards from BC five times in the third period and scored four woman-up goals, though.

"We can't expect to beat a team like that with 10 cards," said Boston College women’s lacrosse head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein. "And having to defend Northwestern man-up 10 times, it's impossible. So I think it starts from the attackers. I think it continues on the draw and transition and on defense. We just have to limit our fouls."

The Wildcats (1–0) scored seven goals in the first and third quarters, respectively, and beat BC (0–1) 20–12. Shea Dolce made one save in the third quarter and the Wildcats made all of its shots on goal.

"I mean they're just a powerhouse program," Walker-Weinstein said. "They know how to adjust. They know the depth of the work ethic that they need for four quarters. And, you know, I knew that that would be them."

BC had three shots on goal in the third quarter, on the other hand. Giulia Colarusso scored both of BC's goals in the third quarter.

"I think we'll do a lot of shooting next week", Walker-Weinstein said. "I think the girls did a nice job of executing the game plan, but I think we have to shoot better, and we have to limit our cards. There's a lot of really good stuff, but we just have to be a lot better, I mean, it's Northwestern."

Marissa White scored two of BC's goals during its 4–0 run.

"I thought she was great,” Walker-Weinstein said. “I think she's playing to her potential and we're going to need more out of her. But I think our girls showed a lot of fight, but that doesn't surprise me. I know they have a lot of fight. We just have to string more plays together. We have to learn to build momentum and stop momentum, and, you know, we'll get there."

Madison Taylor (NU) scored five goals and four assists. Taylor assisted on all three of Taylor Lapointe's goals.

Taylor Lapointe scores NU’s sixth goal of the quarter.



Taylor Lapointe scores NU's sixth goal of the quarter.

14–8 NU

Shea Dolce finished with her single-game lowest save percentage of her career (.280). Dolce also recorded career save No. 500 during a NU power play in the third quarter.

The Eagles are now 5–7 all-time against the Huskies including a 2023 NCAA championship loss, a 2024 NCAA championship win, and a 2025 Final Four semifinals loss.

"It's not flippant, like, 'Oh, it's just one game,'" Walker-Weinstein said. "We don't think that way. We expect to win. But we're also not just gonna, like, sulk. We just have to get to work, and we have a big game on Friday."

