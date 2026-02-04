Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Placed in ACC Preseason Coaches Poll

The ACC has released its women’s lacrosse Preseason Coaches Poll and All-ACC Team.

In the Preseason Coaches Poll, Boston College placed second in the conference poll with 153 points.

UNC was the favorite with 169 points, followed by Boston College in second, Stanford in third with 143 points, Virginia in fourth with 118 points, Clemson in fifth with 111 points, Duke in sixth with 107 points, and Syracuse in seventh with 104 points.

In the bottom half of the poll. Notre Dame came in eighth with 80 points, Virginia Tech came in ninth with 63 points, Pitt came in 10th with 50 points, Louisville came in 11th with 36 points, Florida State came in 12th with 27 points, and Cal rounded things out in 13th place with 22 points.

The conference also shared its All-ACC Preseason Team which featured three Eagles in defender Shea Baker, goalie Shea Dolce, and attacker Molly Driscoll who received an at-large spot.

Baker will be entering her fourth season with the Eagles in 2026. So far in her collegiate career, she has played in 63 games and scored 18 goals and nine assists for 27 points as well as has recorded 131 draw controls, 67 ground balls, and 63 caused turnovers.

Dolce is also beginning her fourth season at Boston College and has become one of the top goalies in the NCAA. In her career so far, she has played in 67 games, has allowed 504 total goals, averages 8.45 goals against, has recorded 496 saves, and tallied a .496 save percentage. Her overall collegiate record is 54-9.

Driscoll is starting her third season with the Eagles. During her time on the Heights, she has played in 45 games and recorded 50 goals and 20 assists for 70 points.

In total, 18 players were named to the All-ACC Preseason Team across eight of the 13 programs.

Boston College opens its 2026 campaign against No. 2 Northwestern on Friday evening at Fish Field House. Faceoff is set for 5 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

2026 ACC Preseason Coaches Poll

1. North Carolina, 169

2. Boston College, 153

3. Stanford, 143

4. Virginia, 118

5. Clemson, 111

6. Duke, 107

7. Syracuse, 104

8. Notre Dame, 80

9. Virginia Tech, 63

10. Pitt, 50

11. Louisville, 36

12. Florida State, 27

13. California, 22

2026 Preseason All-ACC Team

Attack

Chloe Humphrey, North Carolina

Aliya Polisky, Stanford

Madison Alaimo, Virginia

Midfield*

Natalie Shurtleff, Clemson

Eliza Osburn, North Carolina

Emma Muchnick, Syracuse

Kate Galica, Virginia

Defense

Shea Baker, Boston College

Sam Forrest, North Carolina

Brooklyn Walker-Welch, North Carolina

Goalkeeper

Shea Dolce, Boston College

Draw Specialist

Kate Galica, Virginia

At-Large*

Molly Driscoll, Boston College

Kayla MacLeod, Clemson

Bella Goodwin, Duke

Madison Rassas, Notre Dame

Ava Arceri, Stanford

Coco Vandiver, Syracuse



*Extra player added because of ties in voting.

