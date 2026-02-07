Scenes From Boston College Lacrosse's Loss Against Northwestern: Photo Gallery

Boston College hosted powerhouse Northwestern in its home opener in a rematch of the 2025 NCAA semifinals. The Eagles’ defense struggled to contain the Wildcats’ offense, led by attacker Madison Taylor, in the 20-12 loss.

1. Michaela O'Connor Runs Outs

Michaela O'Connor runs out during starter announcements at Fish Field House on Feb. 6, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defender Michaela O'Connor high fives teammates before a game against Northwestern.

2. Boston College Prepares for the Wildcats

Shea Dolce stands before the playing of the national anthem at Fish Field House on Feb. 6, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College players line up before a game against Northwestern.

3. Abbey Herod Takes a Draw Against Madison Smith

Abbey Herod takes a draw against Madison Smith at Fish Field House on Feb. 6, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College draw controller Abbey Herod takes on Northwestern draw controller Madison Smith. Overall, the Eagles held a slight edge at the draw, winning 20 of 35 against the Wildcats.

4. Kelly Blake Puts the Eagles on the Board

Kelly Blake scores a goal at Fish Field House on Feb. 6, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College midfielder Kelly Blake scores a goal in the first quarter to start the Eagles' scoring. The sophomore was one of four Eagles to record two goals.

5. Caroline Chisholm Clears the Ball

Caroline Chisholm clears the ball at Fish Field House on Feb. 6, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College midfielder Caroline Chisholm clears the ball. The freshman and top-10 recruit picked up two ground balls and caused two turnovers in her debut. Chrisholm also plays on the Boston College field hockey team.

6. Kelly Blake Runs to the Goal

Kelly Blake runs past a Northwestern defender at Fish Field House on Feb. 6, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College midfielder Kelly Blake rushes past a Northwestern defender.

7. Avery Hudson Plays Defense Against Annabel Child

Avery Hudson plays defense against Annabel Child at Fish Field House on Feb. 6, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College midfielder Avery Hudson plays defense against Northwestern midfielder Annabel Child. The sophomore picked up a ground ball and won six draws for the Eagles.

8. Avery Hudson Throws Her Stick

Avery Hudson throws her stick after scoring a goal at Fish Field House on Feb. 6, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College midfielder Avery Hudson throws her stick after scoring a goal. The sophomore took five shots against the Wildcats.

9. Marissa White and Brooke McLoy Celebrate

Marissa White celebrates with Brooke McLoy at Fish Field House on Feb. 6, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College attackers Marissa White and Brooke McLoy celebrate. The pair accounted for three Eagles goals, two coming from White.

10. Hanna Davis Celebrates With Lily Kondas

Hanna Davis celebrates with Lily Kondas after scoring a goal at Fish Field House on Feb. 6, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College attackers Hanna Davis and Lily Kondas celebrate together after a goal. Davis recorded a goal and an assist in the contest.

11. Eyes on the Ball

Shea Dolce tracks the ball at Fish Field House on Feb. 6, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College goaltender Shea Dolce tracks the ball. The senior was named the Preseason Goaltender of the Year by both IWCLA and USA Lacrosse Magazine after posting a .550 save percentage in 2025.

12. Giulia Colarusso Scores

Giulia Colarusso scores a goal at Fish Field House on Feb. 6, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College midfielder Giulia Colarusso scores an eight-meter shot. The sophomore found the back of the net twice in the contest.

13. Michaela O'Connor Plays Defense

Michaela O'Connor communicates to the defense at Fish Field House on Feb. 6, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defender Michaela O'Connor communicates to the defense. The senior forced a turnover in the fourth quarter.

14. Giulia Colarusso Beats Jenika Cuocco

Giulia Colarusso scores a goal at Fish Field House on Feb. 6, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College midfielder Giulia Colarusso beats Northwestern goaltender Jenika Cuocco to score a goal.

15. Giulia Colarusso Celebrates With Hanna Davis

Giulia Colarusso celebrates with Hanna Davis after scoring a goal at Fish Field House on Feb. 6, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College attackers Giulia Colarusso and Hanna Davis celebrate after a goal.

