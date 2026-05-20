How to Watch No. 4 Boston College Baseball's ACC Tournament Quarterfinals Game vs. No. 5 Miami

The Boston College Eagles (36-20, 17-13 ACC) baseball team begins its run in the ACC Tournament as it takes on the Miami Hurricanes (36-17, 16-14 ACC) in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon.

The Eagles earned the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament which gave them a double bye and an automatic spot in the quarterfinals. The Hurricanes, which are the No. 5 seed, punched their ticket to the quarterfinals after defeating No. 12 Stanford 11-2 in the second round on Wednesday afternoon.

Left-handed pitcher A.J. Colarusso (5-3, 4.18 ERA) is expected to start on the mound for the Eagles. This season, the senior has made 14 starts, pitched 71 innings, and allowed 71 hits, 44 runs (33 earned), walked 21 batters, and struck out 66.

The Hurricanes are expected to go with right-handed pitcher Lazaro Collera (3-3, 5.05 ERA). During the regular season, the sophomore made 11 starts in 19 appearances and allowed 57 hits, 39 runs (35 earned), walked 27 batters, and struck out 63 in 62.1 innings of work.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams this season. The pair met for a three-game series to open conference play from March 6-8 in Coral Gables, Fla. In the series, Boston College won two of the three games, taking the opener 8-7 in 11 innings and the finale 9-5. Miami won the middle game of the set 5-3 to force a rubber match.

The winner of the game will advance to the semifinals on Saturday afternoon and will face the winner of No. 1 Georgia Tech vs. No. 8 Virginia.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Miami in ACC Tournament:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Miami Hurricanes

When: Thursday, May 21 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Truist Field, Charlotte, N.C.

TV: ACC Network

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes defeated the Stanford Cardinal 11-2 in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles were swept by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets over the weekend in their regular season finale 9-0, 14-1, and 15-2 in seven innings.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the regular season from March 6-8. Boston College won the series over Miami, taking the first game 8-7 in 11 innings and the finale 9-5 in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami won the second game 5-3.

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