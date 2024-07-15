Quinten Post Makes Warriors Summer League Roster, The Rundown: July 15, 2024
Over the weekend, the Golden State Warriors released their 2024 Summer League roster which included former Boston College center/forward Quinten Post.
Post was selected as the No. 52 overall pick by the Warriors in the 2024 NBA Draft in June. Although he has yet to officially ink his rookie deal, he is expected to sign a two-way contract.
Post spent three seasons with the Eagles after transferring from Mississippi State. During the 2023-24 season, the Amsterdam, Netherlands, native averaged 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
49 days.
- Four-star class of 2026 cornerback Khary Adams received an offer from Boston College. The rising junior is a product of Loyola Blakefield High School in Towson, Md., and ranks No. 257 nationally, No. 21 in cornerbacks, and No. 4 in the state of Md., according to 247Sports Composite.
- Class of 2026 cornerback Jack Duckworth received an offer from Boston College. Duckworth is a product of Rockwall High School in Rockwall, Texas. During his sophomore campaign, he tallied 33 tackles, 15 pass breakups, one forced fumble, one interception, and scored a 53-yard touchdown.
- The 2024 MLB Draft kicked off on Sunday night and will continue through Tuesday. Rounds three through ten will be on Monday and rounds 11 through 20 will be on Tuesday, both starting at 2 p.m. ET. Through the first two rounds, no Boston College player or commit has been drafted.
