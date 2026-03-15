Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Warriors vs. Knicks)

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (knee) remains out of the lineup on Sunday night against the New York Knicks, and he won't have a chance to return until later this month.

Curry has been out since before the All-Star break with what the team is calling "runner's knee," and he was ruled out for a 10 days (for the third time since the All-Star break) on March 11. That means Curry's next chance to play for Golden State would come on Monday, March 23 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Golden State's Stephen Curry will miss another 10 days with his ailing knee, stretching his absence to five more games and a total of 20 consecutive, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Curry has started on-court work and is aiming to intensify his workouts. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 11, 2026

Curry's absence has hurt the Warriors in a big way in the Western Conference standings. They've fallen to the No. 9 seed in the conference with him out, and they're just a half game ahead of the No. 10-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.

As a result, oddsmakers at FanDuel have set the Warriors at +182 to make the playoffs in the 2025-26 season.

On Sunday, Golden State is a 13.5-point road underdog against the New York Knicks, according to the odds at DraftKings. The Warriors have struggled mightily without Curry this season, going 9-18 in the 27 games that he's missed. They're averaging just 108.0 points per game in those matchups, and Golden State enters Sunday's contest on a four-game skid.

When he's been on the floor, Curry has been awesome for the Warriors in the 2025-26 season. He's averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3. So, if he can get healthy, there is some hope for Golden State making it out of the play-in tournament in the West.

However, with Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) already out for the season, the Warriors are not title contenders. Their NBA Finals odds have slipped to +25000 with Curry out of the lineup, and now they're underdogs to even make the postseason.

Hopefully, this 10-day absence will be the final one for Curry as he tries to shake this knee issue.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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