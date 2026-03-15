Warriors vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 15

The New York Knicks closed out a shaky road trip with back-to-back wins, and they’ll return home on Sunday to play a short-handed Golden State Warriors team.

Steph Curry (knee) remains out for the Warriors, who are in danger of falling to the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. Curry is out for at least six more days, and he’s not the only Warriors player out on Sunday. Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody, Draymond Green and more are sitting out in this matchup.

So, the Knicks are heavily favored as they look to gain ground in the Eastern Conference with the Cleveland Cavaliers right on their tail for the No. 3 seed.

Golden State won the first meeting between these teams, but the makeshift Warriors are just 9-18 in 27 games without Steph this season.

As a result, I’m backing an interesting Knicks trend in this game, and I have a player prop for bettors to consider as well on Sunday night.

Warriors vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Warriors +13.5 (-102)

Knicks -13.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Warriors: +625

Knicks: -950

Total

219.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Warriors vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 15

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Warriors record: 32-34

Knicks record: 43-25

Warriors vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Steph Curry – out

Jimmy Butler – out

Seth Curry – out

Draymond Green – out

Al Horford – out

De’Antony Melton – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Quentin Post – questionable

Moses Mooday – out

Knicks Injury Report

Josh Hart – probable

Pacome Dadiet – questionable

Ariel Hukporti – available

Trey Jemison III – questionable

Dillon Jones – questionable

Tyler Kolek – available

Miles McBride – out

Kevin McCullar Jr. – questionable

Warriors vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Mikal Bridges OVER 11.5 Points (-128)

In today’s best NBA props column , I shared why I’m buying low on Mikal Bridges against Golden State:

New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges has been in a massive slump over his last five games, averaging 6.4 points per game while shooting 32.5 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from 3. He looked better in his last game, scoring 11 points in just under 30 minutes in a win over the Indiana Pacers.

Bridges’ prop has fallen all the way to 11.5 points even though he’s still averaging 15.0 per game in the 2025-26 season,

I’m going to buy low on him on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, who are just 22nd in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games.

Being back at home may also help Bridges, who has scored 12 or more points in 45 of his 68 games in the 2025-26 season. He had 21 on 9-of-11 shooting the Knicks’ only other meeting with the Warriors this season.

Warriors vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

The Knicks remain one of the best teams in the NBA at home this season, going 23-9 straight up while covering the spread in 18 of their 29 games as a home favorite.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have lost four games in a row, including losses to the tanking Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls. The Warriors are now just 9-18 without Steph Curry this season, and I don’t know how they compete with a Knicks team that is No. 5 in the NBA in net rating.

New York has the best defensive rating in the NBA over its last 15 games, and it ranks third in the league in offensive rating for the entire 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, the Warriors have fallen to 18th in the NBA in net rating this season and 20th over their last 10 games.

I’m trusting the Knicks to get the job done at home against an under .500 team. New York is 19-6 against those teams in the 2025-26 season.

Pick: Knicks -13.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.