Reactions from Boston College Football Camp, The Rundown: June 9, 2025
The Eagles have been extremely active on the recruiting trail this summer, and the trend continued this past weekend as Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff hosted dozens of prospects from the 2027, 2028 and 2029 recruiting classes for various football camps.
Since taking over as head coach last season, O'Brien has seemingly placed a heavy emphasis on recruiting, and the results are beginning to show this summer already. Boston College holds 15 commitments in the 2026 class, and has begun to even dip into 2027 with three commitments already.
O'Brien and the staff hosted both a specialist camp and another camp called, "QB School" this weekend. Take a look at some of the reactions from those in attendance.
2027 QB Jake Garrett - Red Bank, New Jersey
2027 QB Rocco Bongiovi - Red Bank, New Jersey
2027 WR Carter Heisler - Cape Coral, FL
2027 K Luke Miosek - Manchester, Vermont
2027 LS Michael Perillo - Ramsey, New Jersey
2028 ATH Nicolas DeSano - Stoneham, Mass.
2028 QB Hunter Fujikawa - Honolulu, Hawaii
2028 QB Nick Toto - Farmingdale, New York
2028 ATH Garid Flood - Tyngsborough, Mass.
2029 QB Tony Kayrouz - West Roxbury, Mass.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College baseball added a commitment from Xavier transfer Carter Hendrickson.
- Boston College football general manager Spencer Dickow was active on social media this weekend, potentially hinting at more to come for the Eagles after landing a commitment from S Da'Jon Green. Take a look at his latest posts
