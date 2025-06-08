Boston College Lands Commitment from 2026 S Da'Jon Green
Bill O'Brien and the Eagles staff added the first commitment of official visit season this weekend as safety Da'Jon Green from Choctaw, Oklahoma officially announced his decision.
The 6-foot, 190 lb. defender took to social media on Saturday evening to share the news. He wrote in his post, "Proud to announce that I've committed to Boston College. I want to thank my family and coaches for helping me through the process and most importantly God."
Though unranked as a prospect by major recruiting outlets, Green has excellent size for a defensive back and has shown flashes of elite play throughout his high school career thus far. He is solid in coverage and not afraid to get downhill and deliver a big hit.
In two seasons of varsity football with Choctaw High School, Green has 43 tackles, 10 pass deflections and an interception.
With the addition of the Oklahoma native, Boston College now has 15 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, six of which are on the defensive side of the ball. Though many of the prospects are not the most sought after names in the class, O'Brien and the staff have seemingly done an excellent job of finding underrated talent all around the country.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)