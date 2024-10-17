Boston College Baseball Alum Sal Frelick Named Gold Glove Finalist, The Rundown: October 17, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Former Boston College Eagle Sal Frelick has been named as a finalist for the MLB National League Golden Glove award.
Frelick hit .259 this season for the Milwaukee Brewers and flexed a .320 OBP en route to being named a finalist. Frelick notched 195 put outs this season on 203 chances, earning him the chance to be considered for this honor.
During his time at Boston College, Frelick ended his career with the Eagles hitting .359 with a 1.000 fielding percentage in his final season.
Frelick and the Brewers met their season's end earlier in October against the New York Mets.
Eagles Results:
There were no athletic events held on October 16.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
18 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College volleyball and men's hockey teams brought home the Eagles of the Week awards this go around for Halle Schroder and Will Vote.
- The Boston College football team has landed in Virginia for its Thursday night matchup with Virginia Tech. The two ACC foes will square off in front of a sold out Lane Stadium.
- Multiple Boston College athletes took to social media yesterday to talk about their own equality experiences at Boston College as part of NCAA Inclusion Week.
- CFB Home shared its prediction for the Eagles matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday night. The outlet favors the Hokies in the game.
