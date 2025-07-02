BC Bulletin

Select Boston College Players Participate In Boston Built Different Skillz Clinic: The Rundown

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Tanner Marlar

Boston College defensive back Max Tucker signs a young camper's shirt.
Boston College defensive back Max Tucker signs a young camper's shirt. / Boston College Football Twitter/X | @BCFootball
In this story:

The Boston College football team has been hard at work during the summer inside the team building, but just as much work has been done outside it, like the Boston Built Different Skillz Clinic.

The camp brands itself as the "best in the city," and had several Boston College players coaching different position groups. Those players were defensive back Max Tucker, wide receiver Jaedn Skeete, linebacker Owen McGowan, and freshly minted BC running back recruit Mekhi Dodd.

These Eagles stood alongside players from NC State, Notre Dame and UMass.

Today’s Schedule:

No games are scheduled for Wednesday, July 2.

Eagles Results:

No games were scheduled for Tuesday, July 1.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

59 days. 

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College announced that its season opener will be on the road against FAU. This will be part of a home-home series in which FAU will ship up to Boston in 2026-27.
  • According to Boston Globe reporter Trevor Hass, the BC players themselves helped to organize the Built Different Skillz Clinic.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“There’s so many good memories and good moments. The best memories are when you actually win something. Winning a Big East tournament was huge.”

Troy Bell

Special Media:

Check us out on... 

Read More:

feed

Published
Tanner Marlar
TANNER MARLAR

Tanner Marlar has covered collegiate athletics at the local and national levels for nearly a decade, including at Cowbell Country, Mississippi State On SI and Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. As a former beat writer, Tanner strives to give thought provoking and exciting coverage to readers who want to know the very best current information about their team.

Home/All Things BC