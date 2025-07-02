Select Boston College Players Participate In Boston Built Different Skillz Clinic: The Rundown
The Boston College football team has been hard at work during the summer inside the team building, but just as much work has been done outside it, like the Boston Built Different Skillz Clinic.
The camp brands itself as the "best in the city," and had several Boston College players coaching different position groups. Those players were defensive back Max Tucker, wide receiver Jaedn Skeete, linebacker Owen McGowan, and freshly minted BC running back recruit Mekhi Dodd.
These Eagles stood alongside players from NC State, Notre Dame and UMass.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Wednesday, July 2.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Tuesday, July 1.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
59 days.
Did You Notice?
- Apparently, former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos got a bit of a height boost on the Florida State football roster. He was previously listed on the Eagles' roster at 5-foot-10.
- Boston College announced that its season opener will be on the road against FAU. This will be part of a home-home series in which FAU will ship up to Boston in 2026-27.
- According to Boston Globe reporter Trevor Hass, the BC players themselves helped to organize the Built Different Skillz Clinic.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“There’s so many good memories and good moments. The best memories are when you actually win something. Winning a Big East tournament was huge.”- Troy Bell
Special Media:
