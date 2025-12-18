WNBA Players Vote to Authorize Strike ‘When Necessary’ Amid Ongoing CBA Deadlock
The WNBPA appears to turning up the heat on the league amid stalled collective bargaining agreement negotiations this offseason.
The WNBPA (Women's National Basketball Players Association) released a statement Thursday announcing that their executive committee has been authorized to call a strike “when necessary” in what the association calls an ”unavoidable response” to the ongoing CBA stalemate.
Here is the statement in full, courtesy of ESPN's Alexa Philippou:
“The players have spoken. Though a decisive vote with historic participation, our membership has authorized the WNBPA's Executive Committee to call a strike when necessary. The players’ decision is an unavoidable response to the state of negotiations with the WNBA and its teams.
“Time and again, the players’ thoughtful and reasonable approach has been met by the WNBA and its teams with a resistance to change and a recommitment to the draconian provisions that have unfairly restricted players for nearly three decades. The players’ vote is neither a call for an immediate strike nor an intention to pursue one. Rather, it is an emphatic affirmation of the players' confidence in their leaderhsip and their unwavering solidarity against ongoing efforts to divide, conquer and undervalue them.
“Let it be known. The players remain united, resolute and prepared to fight for their value and their future.”
Philippou added that according to the WNBPA, 98% of players voted yes to the strike measure, and 93% of players participated in the vote.
It's crucial to point out that the WNBPA is not going on strike right now. Instead, the players’ union granted their leadership the ability to call for one if push comes to shove, showing that they remain united in their goal to finalize a CBA that reflects their interests. The current extended deadline for negotiating an agreement is Jan. 9, after it was postponed twice this year.
The WNBPA and the league reportedly remain far apart in negotiations, as the players are asking for ”more than double the share of revenue proposed by the league.” While the WNBPA recently proposed that players should receive around 30% of total league and team revenue, the league’s latest proposal has them receiving less than 15%, with that percentage decreasing over time.
“This is the biggest moment the WNBA has ever seen. It’s not something that can be messed up, and we’re going to fight for everything that we deserve,” Fever superstar Caitlin Clark said earlier this month.
The two sides are also discussing other topics in CBA proposals including roster size, numbers of games, mental health and retirement benefits.