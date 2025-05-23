BC Bulletin

Seven Boston College Track & Field Members Qualify for NCAA Outdoor First Rounds, The Rundown: May 23, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Cross Country and Track & Field (BCXC_TF) via X

The NCAA announced the qualifiers for the 2025 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East First Rounds in Jacksonville, Fla. 

Seven Boston College track and field members were a part of that list. 

Yasmine Abbes, Aliyah Canty, Aoife Dunne, Ella Fadil, Molly Hudson, Theodor Schucht, and Roshni Singh all earned a spot in the event which will take place from Wednesday, May 28 through Saturday, May 31 at Hodges Stadium.

Today's Schedule:

  • Sailing: Boston College at Women's Fleet Race National Championship | St. Mary's City, Md.
  • Women's Lacrosse: No. 2 Boston College vs. No. 3 Northwestern (NCAA Semifinals) | Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass. | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Live Video | Live Stats
  • Baseball: No. 14 Boston College vs. No. 3 UNC (ACC Tournament) | Durham, N.C. | 7 p.m. | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Stats

Eagles Results:

There were no games scheduled for Thursday, May 22.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

99 days

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College volleyball will be traveling to Fayetteville, Ark., for a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks this season. The contest will be on Tuesday, Sept. 9.
  • Boston College women's basketball has signed forward Kiera Edmonds.
  • Four-star class of 2027 athlete Kamarui Dorsey has received an offer from Boston College. Dorsey is a product of Hampton High School in Hampton, Ga.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“I didn't stop playing once the season ended last year. And it's paying off this year."

Michael Adams on 1982-83 season

Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

