Seven Boston College Track & Field Members Qualify for NCAA Outdoor First Rounds, The Rundown: May 23, 2025
The NCAA announced the qualifiers for the 2025 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East First Rounds in Jacksonville, Fla.
Seven Boston College track and field members were a part of that list.
Yasmine Abbes, Aliyah Canty, Aoife Dunne, Ella Fadil, Molly Hudson, Theodor Schucht, and Roshni Singh all earned a spot in the event which will take place from Wednesday, May 28 through Saturday, May 31 at Hodges Stadium.
Today's Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College at Women's Fleet Race National Championship | St. Mary's City, Md.
- Women's Lacrosse: No. 2 Boston College vs. No. 3 Northwestern (NCAA Semifinals) | Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass. | 5:30 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Live Video | Live Stats
- Baseball: No. 14 Boston College vs. No. 3 UNC (ACC Tournament) | Durham, N.C. | 7 p.m. | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Stats
Did You Notice?
- Boston College volleyball will be traveling to Fayetteville, Ark., for a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks this season. The contest will be on Tuesday, Sept. 9.
- Boston College women's basketball has signed forward Kiera Edmonds.
- Four-star class of 2027 athlete Kamarui Dorsey has received an offer from Boston College. Dorsey is a product of Hampton High School in Hampton, Ga.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I didn't stop playing once the season ended last year. And it's paying off this year."- Michael Adams on 1982-83 season
Special Media:
