Spencer Knight Makes Chicago Blackhawks Debut, The Rundown: March 4, 2025
Former Boston College men’s hockey goalie Spencer Knight made his debut with the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.
Over the weekend, he was traded to Chicago from the Florida Panthers for defenseman Seth Jones and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The team also acquired a conditional first-round pick.
In his first outing with the Blackhawks, he allowed one goal and recorded 41 saves.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women’s Golf: Boston College in Puerto Rico Shootout
- Women’s Lacrosse: No. 1 Boston College vs. Dartmouth | 3:30 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College at Santa Clara | 4 p.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
- Baseball: Boston College at Longwood | 4 p.m. | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Men’s Track & Field: Boston College in ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships- 15th Place
- Women’s Track & Field: Boston College in ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships- 17th Place
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
178 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women’s lacrosse attacker Mia Mascone has reached a career milestone, 200 career points.
- Former Boston College men’s hockey and current San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith was named the Sharks’ Player of the Month for February.
- Former Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie has been re-signed by the Green Bay Packers. McDuffie was selected by the Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft as the No. 220 (sixth round) overall pick.
