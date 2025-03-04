BC Bulletin

Spencer Knight Makes Chicago Blackhawks Debut, The Rundown: March 4, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Mar 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight defends against Los Angeles Kings left wing Warren Foegele (37) during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Spencer Knight defends against Los Angeles Kings left wing Warren Foegele (37) during the second period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Boston College men’s hockey goalie Spencer Knight made his debut with the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night. 

Over the weekend, he was traded to Chicago from the Florida Panthers for defenseman Seth Jones and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The team also acquired a conditional first-round pick. 

In his first outing with the Blackhawks, he allowed one goal and recorded 41 saves.

Today’s Schedule:

  • Women’s Golf: Boston College in Puerto Rico Shootout
  • Women’s Lacrosse: No. 1 Boston College vs. Dartmouth | 3:30 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
  • Baseball: Boston College at Longwood | 4 p.m. | Live Stats

Eagles Results:

  • Men’s Track & Field: Boston College in ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships- 15th Place
  • Women’s Track & Field: Boston College in ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships- 17th Place

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

178 days

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College women’s lacrosse attacker Mia Mascone has reached a career milestone, 200 career points.
  • Former Boston College men’s hockey and current San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith was named the Sharks’ Player of the Month for February.
  • Former Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie has been re-signed by the Green Bay Packers. McDuffie was selected by the Packers in the 2021 NFL Draft as the No. 220 (sixth round) overall pick.

Special Media: 

Check us out on... 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC