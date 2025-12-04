Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Mika Zibanejad, Dylan Larkin, Connor Bedard)
There is a full slate of NHL action on Thursday night, with 10 games on the docket.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Mika Zibanejad, Dylan Larkin, and Connor Bedard.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Dec. 4.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, Dec. 4
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Mika Zibanejad OVER 0.5 Points (-142) at Senators
- Dylan Larkin OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-148) at Blue Jackets
- Connor Bedard Anytime Goalscorer (+165) at Kings
Mika Zibanejad OVER 0.5 Points (-142) at Senators
Rangers center Mika Zibanejad returns to where he started his career on Thursday night in Ottawa, and he’s doing so on a hot streak. Zibanejad has points in four straight games to bring him up to 20 points (9 goals, 11 assists) in 28 games this season.
It was a slow start to the season for Zibanejad, who had one point in his first seven games and six in his first 14. Since then, he’s put up 14 points in as many games, finding the scoresheet in all but three of those contests.
I like the Rangers as one of my best bets tonight in Ottawa, and Zibanejad should be able to get in on the action. He’s recorded a point in each of his last two games against the Senators.
Dylan Larkin OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-148) at Blue Jackets
Dylan Larkin is one of my favorite players to target for shots on goal props. The Red Wings center has 88 SOG in 27 games this season, and has consistently reached three SOG over the last month or so.
Larkin has 3+ SOG in five of his last six and 14 of his last 16 games since October 31. On the season, he’s reached 3+ SOG in 20 of 27 games, including 4+ SOG in 12 contests.
I’d consider a sprinkle on Larkin 4+ SOG (+160) as well tonight in Columbus against a Blue Jackets team that allows the third-most SOG per game (30.9).
Connor Bedard Anytime Goalscorer (+165) at Kings
Connor Bedard has been touted as a future superstar, and he’s shown that recently. Bedard scored a highlight-reel goal in Vegas last time out for his 17th goal of the season.
The Blackhawks center now has 11 goals in his last 13 games, scoring at least once in eight of those contests.
The Kings have been stout defensively this season, but Bedard is becoming a player that can do damage against any team on any night. I’ll take him at +165 to stay hot in Hollywood.
