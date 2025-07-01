Team USA Wins 2025 Pan American Women’s Lacrosse Championship: The Rundown
Team USA won the 2025 Pan-American Women’s Lacrosse Championship after a 21-11 win over Canada in the gold medal game.
The victory was led by multiple former and current Boston College players.
Rachel Clark and Charlotte North notched two goals apiece while Kenzie Kent, Emma LoPinto, and Cassidy Weeks each recorded one. Kent also had three assists while Clark and North both tallied one.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Tuesday, July 1.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Monday, June 30.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
60 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Golden State Warriors are exercising their option on former Boston College forward/center Quinten Post.
- Boston College men’s hockey center James Hagens participated in Bruins development camp on Monday alongside incoming freshman Will Moore.
- Boston College men’s soccer player Martzi Killeen attended the ACC’s second annual ACC Career Trek.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
July 1, 2005: Boston College moved from the Big East to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I came to my first Colts training camp in July of 1950, and it was murder, absolute murder. We had a coach named Clem Crow who must have been nuts. You got to remember that I'd been a Marine, had gone through basic training and spent 26 months in the Pacific during WWII, but the Marine drill instructors had nothing on Clem.”- Art Donovan
