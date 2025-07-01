BC Bulletin

Team USA Wins 2025 Pan American Women’s Lacrosse Championship: The Rundown

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

U.S. Women’s National Team (USAWLax) via X

Team USA won the 2025 Pan-American Women’s Lacrosse Championship after a 21-11 win over Canada in the gold medal game. 

The victory was led by multiple former and current Boston College players. 

Rachel Clark and Charlotte North notched two goals apiece while Kenzie Kent, Emma LoPinto, and Cassidy Weeks each recorded one. Kent also had three assists while Clark and North both tallied one. 

Today’s Schedule:

No games are scheduled for Tuesday, July 1.

Eagles Results:

No games were scheduled for Monday, June 30.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

60 days. 

Did You Notice?

  • The Golden State Warriors are exercising their option on former Boston College forward/center Quinten Post.
  • Boston College men’s hockey center James Hagens participated in Bruins development camp on Monday alongside incoming freshman Will Moore.
  • Boston College men’s soccer player Martzi Killeen attended the ACC’s second annual ACC Career Trek.

On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:

July 1, 2005: Boston College moved from the Big East to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“I came to my first Colts training camp in July of 1950, and it was murder, absolute murder. We had a coach named Clem Crow who must have been nuts. You got to remember that I'd been a Marine, had gone through basic training and spent 26 months in the Pacific during WWII, but the Marine drill instructors had nothing on Clem.”

Art Donovan

Special Media:

Check us out on... 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC