Ten BC Golfers Make All-ACC Academic Teams, The Rundown: June 18, 2024
Ten Boston College golfers landed on the All-ACC Academic Teams which were released on Monday.
On the men’s team, Mac Bredahl, Cameron Harlock, Ben Hong, and Jack Pogorelc were four of the 51 student-athletes to place on the list this year.
From the women’s team, Emily Böhrer, Stephany Kim, Angel Lin, Maya Obermueller, Canice Screene, and Cynthia Zhang were six of the 61 student-athletes to place on the list.
The qualifications to make the academic team include having at least a 3.0 GPA for the past semester and a 3.0 during the athlete’s academic career as well as competing in a minimum of 50% of the team’s games.
Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht won the 2024 ACC Men’s Golf Scholar Athlete of the Year, while Wake Forest’s Rachel Kuehm won the women’s.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
76 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College men’s basketball forward Jared Dudley coached in the 2024 NBA Finals on Monday nigh as an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs lost to the Boston Celtics 106-88 in Game 5, concluding their season as the runner-ups. The Celtics, on the other hand, won their 18th NBA Title.
- Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman spoke to the Boston College football team on Monday morning.
- Three-star class of 2025 wide receiver Terry Shelton has announced his final four schools he will be deciding from. The Texas native will choose between Kansas, Illinois, Arizona, and Boston College. Shelton will commit on Tuesday.
Special Media:
Check out our…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: BCCentral on SI