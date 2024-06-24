Ten Boston College Baseball Players Make All-ACC Academic Team
Ten Boston College baseball players earned a spot on the 2024 All-ACC Academic Team, a record high for the program.
Infielders Sam McNulty (Communication) and Vince Cimini (MBA), left-handed pitchers A.J. Colarusso (Management) and Charlie Coon (History), catcher Parker Landwehr (MBA), right-handed pitchers Eric Schroeder (Management) and Michael Farinelli (MS Finance), outfielder Cam Caraher (Leadership & Administration), and multi-position players Kyle Wolff (Management) and Beck Milner (Management) are a handful of the 172 ACC baseball student-athletes that landed on the list.
Three of those student-athletes, Cimini, McNulty, and Schroeder earned the conference honors for the second consecutive year, while Landwehr made the list for the second time in the past three years.
Florida State outfielder James Tibbs III was awarded the 2024 ACC Baseball Scholar Athlete of the Year Award this year.
The requirements to make the list are a 3.0 GPA for the prior semester, a 3.0 GPA for an athletes entire academic career thus far, and they have to play in at least 50% of the team’s games, the exception being pitchers, who have to compete in at least 20% of contests.
The academic success of the Eagles baseball program has been on the rise in recent years. In June, the NCAA released its APR from the past four academic years (2019-2023) which is determined by a points system for scholarship student-athletes. Each athlete earns one point for staying in schoool and one point for staying on pace in their decided major.
Birdball recorded an overall rate of 978 over the four-year span, marking a 992 in the 2020-21 school year and a program-best 998 in for two straight years, 2021-22 and 2022-23.