The Eagles Keep Rolling, Boston College Defeats Michigan State 23-19,The Rundown: September 23, 2024
Bill O' Brien and the Boston College Eagles improved to 3-1 this weekend with a big time win over undefeated Michigan State in the annual Red Bandana Game.
Junior signal caller Thomas Castellanos. despite a slow start to the game, found his rhythm by the fourth quarter and helped guide his team to an early signature win of the O'Brien era.
The Eagles trailed throughout most of the contest, but a late game drive capped off by a 42 yard Lewis Bond go ahead touchdown and an interception on the Spartans final drive sealed the victory.
Boston College has just one more game against Western Kentucky next weekend before moving into ACC play against Virginia on October 5. While conference play is certainly more unpredictable than what some of the Eagles out of conference matchups have been, in a weak year for the ACC as a whole, Boston College could be a favorite to win.
Eagles Results
Field Hockey: Boston College 5, New Hampshire 3
Women's Soccer: Boston College 3, Virginia Tech 1
Former Boston College star and current Atlanta Falcon Justin Simmons set a record in his team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night. Simmons picked off Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the sixth time of his career, becoming the player with the most interceptions against the former Texas Tech signal caller.
Fellow Boston College alum and current NFL star, Harold Landry, is just one sack away from surpassing Derrick Morgan for sixth place on the Tennessee Titans all-time sack leaderboard.
