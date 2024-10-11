Three-Star DT Sterling Sanders Receives Offer From Boston College, The Rundown: October 11, 2024
Three-star class of 2025 defensive tackle Sterling Sanders has received an offer from Boston College.
"After a great talk with @SpencerD_BCFB, I am blessed to receive my 10th Division 1 Offer and first P4 offer from Boston College," wrote Sanders via X.
Sanders is a product of Blythewood High School in Blythewood, S.C.. So far this season, he has tallied 30 tackles, 15 quarterback pressures, ten tackles for loss, and five sacks.
Sanders is ranked as a three-star prospect by On3 and Rivals. He is currently committed to Georgia Southern.
Today's Schedule:
- Women's Tennis: Boston College at Regional Championships | Cambridge, Mass.
- Men's Tennis: Boston College at Dartmouth Invitational
- Field Hockey: Boston College vs. Cal | 5 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Stats
- Men's Hockey: No. 2 Boston College at No. 4 Michigan State | 6 p.m. ET | B1G Network | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Men's Soccer: Boston College vs. Virginia | 7 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Volleyball: Boston College at Cal | 10 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Women's Hockey: Holy Cross 4, Boston College 1.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
0 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men's basketball guards Chas Kelley III and Donald Hand Jr., made an appearance on the ACC Network after taking the podium at 2024 ACC Tipoff on Thursday afternoon.
- The Boston College softball team is set to play UConn on Friday evening as a part of the two program's fall ball schedule. It will be the last game for the Huskies and the second-to-last for the Eagles, who will conclude their slate on Saturday against Boston University.
- Nine Boston College women's lacrosse players are competing in the Team USA Sixes Camp/USA Experience over the weekend.
