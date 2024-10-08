Tough Weekend Across Boston College Athletics, The Rundown: October 8, 2024
It wasn't the Boston College faithful's favorite weekend of this fall sports calendar. Teams across the athletic department began their October schedules with tough losses. Frustrating results after such a strong end to September.
In Charlottesville, Virginia, the football team held a 14-point lead less than two minutes into the second quarter, and held a 14-6 lead going into the final 15 minutes of play on Saturday afternoon.
Three Thomas Castellanos fourth-quarter turnovers would shift the entire dynamic of the game and spark an 18-0 Cavaliers run to end the game.
Uncharacteristic display of mental mistakes from the veteran quarterback. Coming off an injury, the senior went 11 for his first 11 with 135 yards and two touchdowns; however, sacks and turnovers derailed his confidence, and led to the Eagles moving away from their run-first identity.
The group of four tailbacks combined for 19 carries for 74 yards, well below season averages. Bill O'Brien's squad is 3-0 when being over 50-percent run, compared to 1-2 when having more passing attempts than rushing- a direct display of what this team's true strengths are.
The first year coach was not pleased with his entire team's execution over the final three quarters of the game.
Following the bye, the team will be in Blacksburg, Virginia to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on a rare Thursday night game. The team will use the time off to regroup in hopes of finding their second conference win 11 days from now.
Men's and women's soccer both took losses of the same 0-2 result in both cases to Wake Forest and Clemson respectively.
The offensive struggles continued for the Men on Saturday afternoon, getting shut out for the third time in the last six games. Their goal keeper, redshirt senior Brennan Klein, continues to be a bright spot keeping the Eagles in matches - but their 0-3-2 record in ACC play is not the way the men were looking to start the year. The team will be back at home this Friday night to host the Virginia Cavaliers, in hopes of finding their first conference win.
How to Watch: Boston College vs. Virginia; Friday, October 11th; 7:00 p.m. EST; ACC Network Extra
The ladies 0-2 shutout loss to Clemson snapped a three game winning streak in disappointing fashion on Sunday afternoon.
The main story of the game was the discrepancy of shots on goal between the two teams. BC only got nine attempts off compared to 19 for the Tigers which kept the Eagles on the defensive for the entire 90 minutes.
The ladies still sit at a respectable 2-2-1 in conference play and 10-3-1 overall. The team will also be back home this weekend, hosting the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday night.
How to Watch: Boston College vs. Florida State; Saturday, October 12th; 7:00 p.m. EST; (not streamable)
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
3 days.
