Two Boston College Baseball Players Compete in Cape League All Star Game
Two Boston College baseball players participated in the 2025 Cape League All-Star Game on Saturday.
Utility player Kyle Wolff and pitcher Kyle Kipp both were on the roster for the East team.
In the contest, Wolff had two at-bats and did not record a hit, striking out once. Kipp entered the game out of the bullpen and pitched one inning, allowing zero hits.
The East beat the West 13-8 after a monster first three innings. East scored three runs in the first, two in the second, and a game-best six in the third.
The pair of Eagles both had big seasons on the Heights in 2025.
Wolff started in all 56 games for Boston College and recorded a .250 batting average, 51 hits, five doubles, one triple, and eight home runs, batted 45 runs in, crossed home plate 33 times, drew 14 walks, and stole one base. He also notched a .402 slugging percentage and a .372 on-base percentage.
This summer, he has played for the Harwich Mariners in 18 games and recorded 12 hits, one double, one home run, batted eight runs in, and drawn three walks.
Kipp made 17 appearances last season which included eight starts and allowed 54 hits, 41 runs (38 earned), five home runs, walked 18 batters, and struck out 35 in 40.1 innings of work. He boasted a 4-3 record and an 8.48 ERA.
This summer, Kipp is a part of the Brewster Whitecaps. He has appeared in eight games, all out of the bullpen, and has notched two saves and a 0.00 ERA in 9.1 innings of work.
