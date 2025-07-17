'I Want to be An Eagle': BC Baseball Commit Logan Dawson Debates Turning Pro or Choosing College Route
Boston College baseball outfielder Josiah Ragsdale was not the only BC-affiliated baseball player selected in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. One additional player, who committed to the program in June 2024, also heard his name called in the late stages of the draft Monday afternoon.
That player is incoming shortstop Logan Dawson from South Jersey—Voorhees Township, N.J. to be exact—who was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 16th round with the No. 491 overall pick.
Dawson is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound right-handed pitcher, shortstop and left-handed hitter who is set to join Todd Interdonato’s squad this fall if he decides to go down the college baseball route.
However, Dawson is a lifelong, diehard Phillies fan. Hearing his name called by the organization he grew up rooting for struck a deep chord—a surreal feeling which gave Dawson an immeasurable sense of gratitude.
While Dawson is currently making his decision of whether he will turn pro or not before the contract-signing window closes on July 28, he spoke with Boston College Eagles On SI about what is going through his mind.
Here is everything Dawson had to say in the exclusive interview:
Q: You said you were expecting to be drafted at some point this year and kind of fell a bit further than you thought. Did getting drafted to the team that you felt was a dream to get drafted to make up for that?
Dawson: “It made up for it. [But] it’s going to take a lot to buy you out of a BC education and the opportunity here with the coaching staff and the baseball program that just keeps getting better. So yeah, it just didn’t work out in the earlier round and then they took a chance on me. Might be able to get it to work but I’m so excited for both sides and I can’t be more happy with my situation right now.”
Q: Do you have a timeline of when that choice is going to happen?
Dawson: “The signing deadline is in two weeks. I would hope it might come in the next couple days, or it might come the last day. I really have no clue. It’s just I’m really excited about it right now and everyone’s at home celebrating it right now. But I’m up here at BC for a reason and I’m grinding right now and the work doesn’t stop.”
Q: You’re getting used to your new team atmosphere right now. What was the reaction of your BC teammates and how did they congratulate you?
Dawson: “The class we have here, the freshman crew, especially, everyone was so excited because we’re all like one little brotherhood already. Everyone’s hoping for the best and you couldn’t ask for anything else from your friends.”
Q: What appealed to you the most about BC in your recruitment process and coach Interdonato? How has that lived up so far in this early offseason training?
Dawson: “I think the opportunity to come in here and really do some damage in the ACC, the coaching staff did a great job recruiting me, came to a bunch of games, showed me their interest. I think one of the biggest things that stuck out to me is the opportunity to come up here and get after it in the weight room, put some weight on. Our strength and conditioning guy has been getting after it the first couple of days, so I’m loving it.”
Q: Have you and coach [Todd] Interdonato had a conversation yet?
Dawson: “Yeah, he was one of the first people that called me. Like some may think he’s a little mad, he doesn’t want me to go. But he was so excited, congratulating me, and just excited for my future and for my career. Because it’s not about the BC team, it’s about every person he cares about individually. That’s why he’s such a great coach and why his players love to play for him. I told him how bad I want to be an Eagle and he’s excited to see what happens.”
Q: What are some of the pros and cons that are going through your mind and are part of the conversations you're having with your parents?
Dawson: “The biggest pro for the college side is just that team atmosphere and being pushed in the weight room. Like I’m not gonna let anybody work harder than me, so I gotta step my level up. Some pros for pro ball is just getting that opportunity to keep leveling up and really play a lot of games, get a lot of at-bats, which are both going to be incredible for my development. But it’s just tough to see what’s the best option right now.”
Q: Wood bat or metal, what’s your favorite?
Dawson: “I actually like swinging wood bats a lot. I mean, even up here, like everyone’s swinging a metal, I’m swinging wood still, I just like it that way. I have to really get it off the sweet spot. Coming off the high school season I played in the draft league and I had to swing wood and I was comfortable making a switch.”
Q: Tell me more about your background with your Phillies fandom. What was your reaction to them drafting you?
Dawson: “I’m literally just five minutes from the bridge going to Citizens Bank Park, and I can remember from when I was three, four years old, just loving Ryan Howard, loving the games. When I was two, they won the World Series. There’s videos of me jumping up and down and just always, I’ve been a diehard Philly fan. But also just a baseball guy. Once I heard and once I realized I could be a Philly, it’s just an unforgettable feeling.”