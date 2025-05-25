Two Boston College Women's Lacrosse Players Make 2025 NCAA All-Tournament Team
The 2025 NCAA women’s lacrosse season has officially come to an end. UNC defeated Northwestern 12-8 in the national championship on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
After the game on Sunday, the NCAA announced the All-Tournament team which featured two Eagles.
Attacker Rachel Clark and goalie Shea Dolce were both named to the team.
During Boston College’s run in the tournament, Clark tallied 15 total goals among three games against Stony Brook, Yale, and Northwestern. She also tied her career-high eight goals in the team’s 18-11 quarterfinals win over Yale.
In the Eagles’ 12-11 loss to Northwestern in the Final Four, Clark scored three goals.
Dolce made 32 saves in the NCAA Tournament which helped her surpass 200 for the season while also allowing 30 goals in the run.
In the semifinals game against Northwestern, Dolce allowed 12 goals, recorded 11 saves, and notched a .478 save percentage.
This was the second year in a row the pair made the All-Tournament Team. Clark and Dolce also had their names on the team last year after Boston College won the national championship with a 14-13 win over Northwestern in the title game.
Other players to make the list include Florida midfielder Kaitlyn Davies and attacker Gianna Monaco, Northwestern goalie Delaney Sweitzer, defender Jane Hansen, and attacker Madison Taylor, and UNC attackers Ashley Humphrey and Chloe Humphrey, goalie Betty Nelson, defender Sam Forrest, and midfielder Eliza Osburn.
UNC’s win marks the fourth time in five years an ACC team has won the title. The Tar Heels also won in 2022 while Boston College won in 2021 and 2024.