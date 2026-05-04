Boston College Baseball Series Against NJIT Sees Schedule Change
Boston College baseball's series schedule versus New Jersey Institute of Technology has had a change. BC will host games against NJIT at 5:00 PM on Saturday, May 9th and at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 10th.
The teams were originally scheduled to play a three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 9th and a game on Sunday, May 10th.
BC is hosting its last six games of the regular season.
Boston College Baseball 2026 Remaining Schedule:
May 9 vs. NJIT (5:00 PM EDT)
May 10 vs. NJIT (2:00 PM EDT)
May 12 vs. UMass Lowell (4:00 PM EDT)
May 14 vs. Georgia Tech (6:00 PM EDT)
May 15 vs. Georgia Tech (3:00 PM EDT)
May 16 vs. Georgia Tech (12:00 PM EDT)
Boston College Baseball 2026 Completed Schedule:
Feb. 13: vs. Seton Hall (Win, 6–4)
Feb. 14: vs. Houston (Loss, 1–5)
Feb. 15: vs. Washington (Win, 10–0)
Feb. 20: at Cornell (Win, 9–1)
Feb. 21: at Northwestern (Loss, 5–4 )
Feb. 22: vs Cornell (Win, 7–6)
Feb. 24: vs. Northwestern (Loss, 5–8)
Feb. 27-March 1: at FGCU (BC loses series 1–2)
March 3-4: at FIU (BC wins series (2–0)
March 6-8: at Miami (BC wins series 2–1)
March 10: at UConn (Win, 26–19)
March 13-15: at NC State (BC loses series 1–2)
March 17: vs. Sacred Heart (Win, 5–4)
March 18: vs. UMass Lowell (Win, 12–2)
March 20-22: vs. Cal (BC wins series 3–0)
March 24: vs. Northeastern (Win, 3–2)
March 25: vs. Merrimack (Win, 12–2)
March 27-29: vs. No. 9 Virginia (BC wins series 2–1)
March 31: at Northeastern (Win, 7–4)
April 2-4: at UNC (BC loses series 1–2)
April 7: Beanpot Round One vs. UMass (Win, 11–1)
April 8: vs. Dartmouth (Win, 13–3)
April 10-12: vs. Virginia Tech (BC wins series 2–1)
April 14: Beanpot Final vs. Northeastern (Win, 3–1)
April 15: vs. UConn (Win, 8–5)
April 17-18: vs. Duke (BC wins series 3–0)
April 21: vs. Maine (Loss, 4–6)
April 24-26: at Notre Dame (BC wins series 2–1)
April 28: at UMass Lowell (Win, 7–6)
May 1-3: at Clemson (BC loses series 1–2)
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Matthew Ferrara is studying English and journalism at Boston College. He was a staff writer with The Heights, the independent student newspaper of Boston College, from February 2024 to February 2026. He covered women's basketball during his time with The Heights.Follow Matthew_Ferrara