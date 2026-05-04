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Boston College Baseball Series Against NJIT Sees Schedule Change

BC and NJIT were originally scheduled to play a three-game series this weekend.
Matthew Ferrara|
BC players stand in the dugout before a game at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026.
BC players stand in the dugout before a game at Fenway Park on April 11, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College baseball's series schedule versus New Jersey Institute of Technology has had a change. BC will host games against NJIT at 5:00 PM on Saturday, May 9th and at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 10th.

The teams were originally scheduled to play a three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 9th and a game on Sunday, May 10th.

BC is hosting its last six games of the regular season.

Boston College Baseball 2026 Remaining Schedule:

May 9 vs. NJIT (5:00 PM EDT)

May 10 vs. NJIT (2:00 PM EDT)

May 12 vs. UMass Lowell (4:00 PM EDT)

May 14 vs. Georgia Tech (6:00 PM EDT)

May 15 vs. Georgia Tech (3:00 PM EDT)

May 16 vs. Georgia Tech (12:00 PM EDT)

Boston College Baseball 2026 Completed Schedule:

Feb. 13: vs. Seton Hall (Win, 6–4) 

Feb. 14: vs. Houston (Loss, 1–5) 

Feb. 15: vs. Washington (Win, 10–0) 

Feb. 20: at Cornell (Win, 9–1)

Feb. 21: at Northwestern (Loss, 5–4 )

Feb. 22: vs Cornell (Win, 7–6)

Feb. 24: vs. Northwestern (Loss, 5–8)

Feb. 27-March 1: at FGCU (BC loses series 1–2)

March 3-4: at FIU (BC wins series (2–0)

March 6-8: at Miami (BC wins series 2–1)

March 10: at UConn (Win, 26–19)

March 13-15: at NC State (BC loses series 1–2)

March 17: vs. Sacred Heart (Win, 5–4)

March 18: vs. UMass Lowell (Win, 12–2)

March 20-22: vs. Cal (BC wins series 3–0)

March 24: vs. Northeastern (Win, 3–2)

March 25: vs. Merrimack (Win, 12–2)

March 27-29: vs. No. 9 Virginia (BC wins series 2–1)

March 31: at Northeastern (Win, 7–4)

April 2-4: at UNC (BC loses series 1–2)

April 7:  Beanpot Round One vs. UMass (Win, 11–1)

April 8: vs. Dartmouth (Win, 13–3)

April 10-12: vs. Virginia Tech (BC wins series 2–1)

April 14: Beanpot Final vs. Northeastern (Win, 3–1)

April 15: vs. UConn (Win, 8–5)

April 17-18: vs. Duke (BC wins series 3–0)

April 21: vs. Maine (Loss, 4–6)

April 24-26: at Notre Dame (BC wins series 2–1)

April 28: at UMass Lowell (Win, 7–6)

May 1-3: at Clemson (BC loses series 1–2)

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Matthew Ferrara
MATTHEW FERRARA

Matthew Ferrara is studying English and journalism at Boston College. He was a staff writer with The Heights, the independent student newspaper of Boston College, from February 2024 to February 2026. He covered women's basketball during his time with The Heights.

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