What Thomas Castellanos' Transfer Means Going Forward, The Rundown: November 14, 2024
Yesterday, it was announced that Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos plans to enter the transfer portal following him being benched in favor of FIU transfer Grayson James in this past weekend's win against Syracuse.
The move came suddenly after Castellanos reportedly "stepped away from the team" for a few days following the decision made by first year head coach Bill O'Brien and staff to move forward with James under center. While Castellanos, a veteran quarterback with plenty of meaningful snaps under his belt and plenty of film, will be a highly sought after commodity in the portal, the move leaves much up in the air regarding the immediate future of Boston College football.
James has seen action in a few games already this season, most notably against Western Kentucky, where he completed 19/32 passes for 162 yards and a single touchdown toss to offset an interception in the 21-20 Eagle win. James can make plays, but similarly to Castellanos, will more than likely not be the focal point of O'Brien's offense.
Statistically, the burden of winning has been and will continue to be placed squarely on the shoulders of the Boston College running back stable. With a healthy Kye Robichaux in the backfield, the BC back room is filled with playmakers who can create opportunities both between and outside the tackles. Now more than ever that running back room will be relied upon to ensure that Boston College makes some sort of postseason push as the team fights for bowl eligibility going forward.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women's Basketball @ Harvard | 7 p.m. | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Eagles Results:
Fencing vs. The Beanpot | Chestnut Hill, Mass. | 6:15 p.m. - no results posted at time of writing
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
92 days.
Did You Notice?
- Syracuse head football coach Fran Brown spoke about what he saw on the film from the Orange's loss to Boston College this past weekend.
- Boston College is currently in the mix for a 4-star wide receiver who recently decommitted from Arizona.
