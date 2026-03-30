Boston College Baseball Enters Top 25

For the first time this season, Boston College baseball has entered the Top 25.

The Eagles are sitting at No. 22 in the D1Baseball rankings and No. 21 in Baseball America’s rankings.

Last week, Boston College went 3-1 in its slate of games. The Eagles picked up a 12-2 run-rule win over Merrimack on Wednesday and won its series against Virginia over the weekend, taking the first two games 5-3 and 17-0 on Friday and Saturday, but lost the finale 3-1 on Sunday.

The series win marked the Eagles’ third conference win of the season and their fourth and fifth ranked wins of the season.

In total, Boston College is sitting at 20-9 overall and 8-4 in ACC play. The record is the third-highest in the conference.

D1Baseball has UCLA as the No. 1 team in the nation, followed by Texas at No. 2, Georgia Tech at No. 3, Mississippi State at No. 4, and Georgia at No. 5.

Baseball America has UCLA at No. 1, Texas at No. 2, Georgia Tech at No. 3, Georgia at No. 4, and Mississippi State at No. 5.

Five ACC teams made the rankings across the two outlets. Joining Boston College and Georgia Tech in both Top 25’s are UNC, Florida State, and Virginia. NC State stayed in Baseball America’s rankings at No. 25, but dropped out of D1Baseball’s.

With this week’s rankings, Boston College’s road series against UNC this week will be a Top 25 showdown as the Tar Heels are No. 6 for D1Baseball and No. 7 for Baseball America.

Below are the full rankings for the week.

D1Baseball Top 25- March 30

(ranking, team, record)

UCLA, 25-2 Texas, 23-4 Georgia Tech, 22-5 Mississippi State, 24-4 Georgia, 23-6 UNC, 24-4 Florida State, 21-6 Southern Miss, 21-7 Oregon State, 20-5 Virginia, 22-7 Oklahoma, 19-8 USC, 26-3 West Virginia, 19-5 Coastal Carolina, 20-7 Oregon, 23-5 Alabama, 22-7 Arkansas, 19-10 Auburn, 20-7 Nebraska, 22-6 Texas A&M, 22-5 Florida, 23-6 Boston College, 20-9 UCF, 18-8 Kentucky, 21-6 Arizona State, 20-8

Dropped Out: NC State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Notre Dame

Baseball America Rankings- March 30

(ranking, team)

UCLA Texas Georgia Tech Georgia Mississippi State Florida State UNC Oregon State USC Alabama Auburn Oklahoma West Virginia Florida Arkansas Southern Miss Oregon Coastal Carolina Virginia NC State Boston College Arizona State Texas A&M Nebraska