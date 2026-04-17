Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse is Seeded, Full ACC Tournament Bracket
Boston College women’s lacrosse wrapped up the regular season with a 7-4 victory over Syracuse on Thursday night.
The win moved the Eagles to 9-6 overall and 6-4 in ACC play. With the season performance, Boston College earned the No. 7 seed in the ACC Tournament at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., next week and will face No. 2 Stanford in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
UNC earned the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Stanford, Clemson as the No. 3 seed, Syracuse as the No. 4 seed, Virginia as the No. 5 seed, Notre Dame as the No. 6 seed, Boston College, and Duke as the No. 8 seed.
The Tar Heels will take on Duke in the first game of the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. ET, followed by Syracuse facing Virginia at 2 p.m., Stanford and Boston College at 5 p.m., and Clemson vs. Notre Dame at 8 p.m.
The semifinals will be on Friday evening and the ACC Championship will be Sunday afternoon. All games will air on ACC Network.
This will be the second meeting between Boston College and Stanford this season. In the first meeting on March 26, the Eagles knocked off the then-No. 2 Cardinal 13-11 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Last season, Boston College made it to the ACC Championship where it fell to UNC 14-12. During their run in the tournament, the Eagles secured wins over Virginia 17-7 in the quarterfinals and Stanford 16-9 in the semifinals.
The Eagles will look to win their first ACC title since 2024.
2026 ACC Tournament Schedule:
Wednesday, April 22 – Quarterfinals
11 a.m. – No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 8 Duke
2 p.m. – No. 4 Syracuse vs. No. 5 Virginia
5 p.m. – No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 7 Boston College
8 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 6 Notre Dame
Friday, April 24 – Semifinals
5 p.m. – North Carolina/Duke winner vs. Syracuse/Virginia winner
8 p.m. – Stanford/Boston College winner vs. Clemson/Notre Dame winner
Sunday, April 26 – Championship Game
Noon – Semifinal Winners
Full Bracket:
Boston College Women’s Lacrosse 2026 Schedule/Results:
Jan. 31: vs. UMass (exhibition)
Feb. 6: vs. Northwestern- L 20-12
Feb. 13: vs. Notre Dame- L 12-9
Feb. 21: vs. Michigan- L 10-9 double OT
Feb. 24: at Florida State- W 19-7
Feb. 28: vs. Clemson- W 11-9
March 4: at Duke- L 17-6
March 7: at Cal- W 15-8
March 12: vs. Harvard- W 15-5
March 14: vs. Pitt- W 12-8
March 21: at UNC- L 21-12
March 26: vs. Stanford- W 13-11
March 30: at UAlbany- W 22-5
April 4: at Loyola Maryland- W 11-8
April 11: at Virginia- L 17-14
April 16: vs. Syracuse- W 7-4
April 22: vs. Stanford (ACC Tournament)
April 24: ACC Tournament Semifinals
April 26: ACC Tournament Championship
May 8: NCAA Tournament First Round
May 10: NCAA Tournament Second Round
May 14: NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals
May 22-24: NCAA Final Four (Chicago, Ill.)
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1