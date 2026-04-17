Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse is Seeded, Full ACC Tournament Bracket

Boston College women’s lacrosse wrapped up the regular season with a 7-4 victory over Syracuse on Thursday night.

The win moved the Eagles to 9-6 overall and 6-4 in ACC play. With the season performance, Boston College earned the No. 7 seed in the ACC Tournament at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., next week and will face No. 2 Stanford in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

UNC earned the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Stanford, Clemson as the No. 3 seed, Syracuse as the No. 4 seed, Virginia as the No. 5 seed, Notre Dame as the No. 6 seed, Boston College, and Duke as the No. 8 seed.

The Tar Heels will take on Duke in the first game of the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. ET, followed by Syracuse facing Virginia at 2 p.m., Stanford and Boston College at 5 p.m., and Clemson vs. Notre Dame at 8 p.m.

The semifinals will be on Friday evening and the ACC Championship will be Sunday afternoon. All games will air on ACC Network.

This will be the second meeting between Boston College and Stanford this season. In the first meeting on March 26, the Eagles knocked off the then-No. 2 Cardinal 13-11 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Last season, Boston College made it to the ACC Championship where it fell to UNC 14-12. During their run in the tournament, the Eagles secured wins over Virginia 17-7 in the quarterfinals and Stanford 16-9 in the semifinals.

The Eagles will look to win their first ACC title since 2024.

2026 ACC Tournament Schedule:

Wednesday, April 22 – Quarterfinals

11 a.m. – No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 8 Duke

2 p.m. – No. 4 Syracuse vs. No. 5 Virginia

5 p.m. – No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 7 Boston College

8 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 6 Notre Dame

Friday, April 24 – Semifinals

5 p.m. – North Carolina/Duke winner vs. Syracuse/Virginia winner

8 p.m. – Stanford/Boston College winner vs. Clemson/Notre Dame winner



Sunday, April 26 – Championship Game

Noon – Semifinal Winners

Full Bracket:

theACC.com

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse 2026 Schedule/Results:

Jan. 31: vs. UMass (exhibition)

Feb. 6: vs. Northwestern- L 20-12

Feb. 13: vs. Notre Dame- L 12-9

Feb. 21: vs. Michigan- L 10-9 double OT

Feb. 24: at Florida State- W 19-7

Feb. 28: vs. Clemson- W 11-9

March 4: at Duke- L 17-6

March 7: at Cal- W 15-8

March 12: vs. Harvard- W 15-5

March 14: vs. Pitt- W 12-8

March 21: at UNC- L 21-12

March 26: vs. Stanford- W 13-11

March 30: at UAlbany- W 22-5

April 4: at Loyola Maryland- W 11-8

April 11: at Virginia- L 17-14

April 16: vs. Syracuse- W 7-4

April 22: vs. Stanford (ACC Tournament)

April 24: ACC Tournament Semifinals

April 26: ACC Tournament Championship

May 8: NCAA Tournament First Round

May 10: NCAA Tournament Second Round

May 14: NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

May 22-24: NCAA Final Four (Chicago, Ill.)

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