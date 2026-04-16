BC Women’s Lacrosse’s Shea Dolce and Shea Baker Drafted by Boston Guard

Boston College women's lacrosse goalkeeper Shea Dolce and BC defender Shea Baker were selected by the Boston Guard on Wednesday night in the 2026 Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) College Draft.

The Guard selected Dolce with the second overall pick and selected Baker with the seventh overall pick. The Guard has seven former BC players in addition to Dolce and Baker.

Baker and Dolce are in their senior season at Boston College. They won the women's lacrosse national championship with BC in 2024.

Sam Apuzzo, BC lacrosse assistant coach, was selected by the Maryland Charm in the WLL Supplemental Draft in March. Apuzzo played in the WLL All Star game last year.

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse 2026 Schedule:

Jan. 31: vs. UMass (exhibition)

Feb. 6: vs. Northwestern- L 20-12

Feb. 13: vs. Notre Dame- L 12-9

Feb. 21: vs. Michigan- L 10-9 double OT

Feb. 24: at Florida State- W 19-7

Feb. 28: vs. Clemson- W 11-9

March 4: at Duke- L 17-6

March 7: at Cal- W 15-8

March 12: vs. Harvard- W 15-5

March 14: vs. Pitt- W 12-8

March 21: at UNC- L 21-12

March 26: vs. Stanford- W 13-11

March 30: at UAlbany- W 22-5

April 4: at Loyola Maryland- W 11-8

April 11: at Virginia- L 17-14

April 16: vs. Syracuse

April 20-26: ACC Tournament

May 8: NCAA Tournament First Round

May 10: NCAA Tournament Second Round

May 14: NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

May 22-24: NCAA Final Four (Chicago, Ill.)

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