BC Women’s Lacrosse’s Shea Dolce and Shea Baker Drafted by Boston Guard
Boston College women's lacrosse goalkeeper Shea Dolce and BC defender Shea Baker were selected by the Boston Guard on Wednesday night in the 2026 Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) College Draft.
The Guard selected Dolce with the second overall pick and selected Baker with the seventh overall pick. The Guard has seven former BC players in addition to Dolce and Baker.
Baker and Dolce are in their senior season at Boston College. They won the women's lacrosse national championship with BC in 2024.
Sam Apuzzo, BC lacrosse assistant coach, was selected by the Maryland Charm in the WLL Supplemental Draft in March. Apuzzo played in the WLL All Star game last year.
Boston College Women’s Lacrosse 2026 Schedule:
Jan. 31: vs. UMass (exhibition)
Feb. 6: vs. Northwestern- L 20-12
Feb. 13: vs. Notre Dame- L 12-9
Feb. 21: vs. Michigan- L 10-9 double OT
Feb. 24: at Florida State- W 19-7
Feb. 28: vs. Clemson- W 11-9
March 4: at Duke- L 17-6
March 7: at Cal- W 15-8
March 12: vs. Harvard- W 15-5
March 14: vs. Pitt- W 12-8
March 21: at UNC- L 21-12
March 26: vs. Stanford- W 13-11
March 30: at UAlbany- W 22-5
April 4: at Loyola Maryland- W 11-8
April 11: at Virginia- L 17-14
April 16: vs. Syracuse
April 20-26: ACC Tournament
May 8: NCAA Tournament First Round
May 10: NCAA Tournament Second Round
May 14: NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals
May 22-24: NCAA Final Four (Chicago, Ill.)
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Matthew Ferrara is studying English and journalism at Boston College. He was a staff writer with The Heights, the independent student newspaper of Boston College, from February 2024 to February 2026. He covered women's basketball during his time with The Heights.Follow Matthew_Ferrara