Highlights From Boston College Lacrosse's Senior Day Win Against Syracuse: Photo Gallery

Although Boston College’s offense never found its rhythm, the defense—backstopped by senior goaltender Shea Dolce—delivered its strongest performance of the season, helping the Eagles secure a tight 7-4 win over Syracuse. Next Wednesday, the team will rematch Stanford in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

1. Here Comes Shea Baker

Shea Baker runs out during the starting lineup announcement at Alumni Stadium on April 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defender Shea Baker runs out during the starting lineup announcement. Alongside midfielders Julia Hodell and Avery Hudson, the senior tied for the team lead with two caused turnovers. Additionally, Baker was selected seventh overall by the Boston Guard in the inaugural Women's Lacrosse League draft.

2. Marissa White Opens the Scoring

Marissa White celebrates after scoring a goal at Alumni Stadium on April 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College attacker Marissa White celebrates with midfielder Kylee Colbert after scoring the opening goal. White and Colbert were two of just four Eagles to find the back of the net.

3. Giulia Colarusso Extends the Lead

Giulia Colarusso celebrates after scoring a goal at Alumni Stadium on April 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College midfielder Giulia Colarusso screams after scoring a goal. The sophomore was the only player to reach the three-goal mark in the contest.

4. Kylee Colbert Scores

Kylee Colbert scores a goal at Alumni Stadium on April 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College midfielder Kylee Colbert beats Syracuse goaltender Daniella Guyette to score a goal. Besides Giulia Colarusso, Colbert was the only player to strike more than once.

5. Molly Driscoll Scores

Molly Driscoll scores a goal at Alumni Stadium on April 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College attacker Molly Driscoll scores a goal from range. In addition to the goal, the junior contributed an assist and a caused turnover.

6. Boston College Players Huddle

Boston College players run to Molly Driscoll after a goal at Alumni Stadium on April 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College players huddle around attacker Molly Driscoll after a goal.

7. Lily Kondas Returns to the Field

Lily Kondas takes the field for the second half at Alumni Stadium on April 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College attacker Lily Kondas returns to the field for the second half.

8. Kylee Colbert Celebrates

Kylee Colbert celebrates after scoring a goal at Alumni Stadium on April 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College midfielder Kylee Colbert celebrates after scoring her second goal of the game.

9. Casey Colbert Forces a Turnover

Casey Colbert forces a turnover at Alumni Stadium on April 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College attacker Casey Colbert forces a Syracuse player out of bounds to regain possession. The graduate transfer led the team with two assists, both setting up her sister, Kylee Colbert.

10. Kylee Colbert Hugs Giulia Colarusso

Kylee Colbert embraces Giulia Colarusso after a goal at Alumni Stadium on April 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College midfielders Giulia Colarusso and Kylee Colbert embrace after a goal. Colarusso demonstrated elite shooting efficiency, scoring her hat trick on just four shots.

11. Saved By Shea!

Shea Dolce makes a save at Alumni Stadium on April 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College goaltender Shea Dolce makes a save in the fourth quarter. The senior allowed just four goals, finishing with a .667 save percentage—both season bests.

12. The Eagles Complete the Upset

Boston College players celebrate with Shea Dolce after a win at Alumni Stadium on April 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College players rush to celebrate with goaltender Shea Dolce after the upset. Dolce was drafted by the Boston Guard with the second overall pick in the WLL draft.

13. All Smiles On Senior Day

Two Boston College players hug after a win at Alumni Stadium on April 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Two Boston College players hug after the win.

14. Time to Celebrate!

Brooke McLoy, Avery Hudson and Kylee Colbert celebrate together after a win at Alumni Stadium on April 16, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On Si

Boston College attacker Brooke McLoy celebrates with midfielders Avery Hudson and Kylee Colbert.

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