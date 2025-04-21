Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 10
The Eagles stay put in the rankings ahead of conference tournaments.
Boston College women’s lacrosse ended the regular season with a 17-2 victory over the Syracuse Orange last week.
The performance upped the team’s record to 15-1 overall, 8-1 in conference play, and earned it the No. 2-seed in the 2025 ACC Championship which is set to start this week.
Nationally, Boston College stayed put in both the KANE Media Poll with 360 points and the IWLCA Coaches Poll.
UNC is still sitting atop the two polls, followed by the Eagles at No. 2, Northwestern at No. 3, Florida at No. 4, and Princeton caps off the top five.
In total, seven ACC teams are in the rankings.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 11
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- UNC (15)- 375, 15-0
- Boston College- 360, 15-1
- Northwestern-345, 14-2
- Florida- 327, 14-2
- Princeton- 307, 12-2
- Yale- 299, 11-3
- Virginia- 291, 11-5
- Maryland- 270, 12-4
- Duke- 251, 12-4
- Johns Hopkins- 233, 11-5
- James Madison- 215, 11-4
- Stanford- 196; 13-4
- Michigan- 192, 11-5
- Loyola Maryland- 173, 11-5
- Penn- 160, 8-5
- Clemson- 149, 12-5
- Syracuse- 144, 9-7
- Brown- 126, 10-4
- Army- 108, 12-2
- Stony Brook- 101, 12-4
- Denver- 67, 11-5
- Navy- 58, 11-5
- Drexel- 43, 11-3
- Harvard- 33, 7-6
- UMass- 14, 11-3
IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 11
(Rank, team)
- UNC
- Boston College
- Northwestern
- Florida
- Princeton
- Yale
- Maryland
- Virginia
- Johns Hopkins
- Duke
- James Madison
- Michigan
- Stanford
- Penn
- Loyola Maryland
- Clemson
- Syracuse
- Brown
- Army West Point
- Stony Brook
- Navy
- Drexel
- Denver
- Harvard
- USC
RV: Penn State
