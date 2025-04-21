BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 10

The Eagles stay put in the rankings ahead of conference tournaments.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse (bcwlax) via X

Boston College women’s lacrosse ended the regular season with a 17-2 victory over the Syracuse Orange last week. 

The performance upped the team’s record to 15-1 overall, 8-1 in conference play, and earned it the No. 2-seed in the 2025 ACC Championship which is set to start this week. 

Nationally, Boston College stayed put in both the KANE Media Poll with 360 points and the IWLCA Coaches Poll. 

UNC is still sitting atop the two polls, followed by the Eagles at No. 2, Northwestern at No. 3, Florida at No. 4, and Princeton caps off the top five. 

In total, seven ACC teams are in the rankings.

Below are the full rankings for this week. 

KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 11

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. UNC (15)- 375, 15-0
  2. Boston College- 360, 15-1
  3. Northwestern-345, 14-2
  4. Florida- 327, 14-2
  5. Princeton- 307, 12-2
  6. Yale- 299, 11-3
  7. Virginia- 291, 11-5
  8. Maryland- 270, 12-4
  9. Duke- 251, 12-4
  10. Johns Hopkins- 233, 11-5
  11. James Madison- 215, 11-4
  12. Stanford- 196; 13-4
  13. Michigan- 192, 11-5
  14. Loyola Maryland- 173, 11-5
  15. Penn- 160, 8-5
  16. Clemson- 149, 12-5
  17. Syracuse- 144, 9-7
  18. Brown- 126, 10-4
  19. Army- 108, 12-2
  20. Stony Brook- 101, 12-4
  21. Denver- 67, 11-5
  22. Navy- 58, 11-5
  23. Drexel- 43, 11-3
  24. Harvard- 33, 7-6
  25. UMass- 14, 11-3

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 11

(Rank, team)

  1. UNC
  2. Boston College
  3. Northwestern 
  4. Florida
  5. Princeton
  6. Yale
  7. Maryland
  8. Virginia 
  9. Johns Hopkins
  10. Duke
  11. James Madison
  12. Michigan 
  13. Stanford
  14. Penn
  15. Loyola Maryland 
  16. Clemson
  17. Syracuse 
  18. Brown
  19. Army West Point 
  20. Stony Brook
  21. Navy
  22. Drexel
  23. Denver
  24. Harvard
  25. USC

RV: Penn State 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC