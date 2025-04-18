No. 2 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Ends Regular Season With Win Over No. 16 Syracuse
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (15-1, 8-1 ACC) women’s lacrosse team ended its regular season with a 17-2 win over the No. 16 Syracuse Orange (9-7, 5-4 ACC) on Thursday night.
The Eagles had an explosive seven-goal first quarter to open the contest.
Molly Driscoll started the scoring with 11:58 to go followed by goals from Mckenna Davis, two from Emma LoPinto, and three from Rachel Clark to give Boston College the 7-0 advantage after the first frame.
The Eagles extended their lead in the second after scoring three goals, one by Davis and a pair from Clark to give them the 10-0 advantage heading into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Boston College continued its dominant performance as it scored an additional three goals to add to its lead 13-1 in the third.
In the quarter, Devon Russell, Shea Baker, and Clark each recorded a goal.
The Orange got on the board in the final four minutes of the frame with a score by Caroline Trinkaus.
In the final 15 minutes of play, Boston College tacked on four final goals to secure the 17-2 win, one from Kylee Colbert and Mia Mascone and two from Clark.
Syracuse added one more goal to its score with 3:37 to go in the contest by Carlie Desimone.
Eagles goalie Shea Dolce tallied 12 saves and a .857 save percentage.
Next up, Boston College will compete in the 2025 ACC Tournament next week at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.