No. 2 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Ends Regular Season With Win Over No. 16 Syracuse

The Eagles end their slate on a positive note.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse (bcwlax) via X

The No. 2 Boston College Eagles (15-1, 8-1 ACC) women’s lacrosse team ended its regular season with a 17-2 win over the No. 16 Syracuse Orange (9-7, 5-4 ACC) on Thursday night. 

The Eagles had an explosive seven-goal first quarter to open the contest. 

Molly Driscoll started the scoring with 11:58 to go followed by goals from Mckenna Davis, two from Emma LoPinto, and three from Rachel Clark to give Boston College the 7-0 advantage after the first frame. 

The Eagles extended their lead in the second after scoring three goals, one by Davis and a pair from Clark to give them the 10-0 advantage heading into halftime. 

Coming out of the break, Boston College continued its dominant performance as it scored an additional three goals to add to its lead 13-1 in the third.

In the quarter, Devon Russell, Shea Baker, and Clark each recorded a goal. 

The Orange got on the board in the final four minutes of the frame with a score by Caroline Trinkaus. 

In the final 15 minutes of play, Boston College tacked on four final goals to secure the 17-2 win, one from Kylee Colbert and Mia Mascone and two from Clark. 

Syracuse added one more goal to its score with 3:37 to go in the contest by Carlie Desimone. 

Eagles goalie Shea Dolce tallied 12 saves and a .857 save percentage. 

Next up, Boston College will compete in the 2025 ACC Tournament next week at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

