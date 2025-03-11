BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 4

The Eagles remain atop the polls this week.

Kim Rankin

IWLCA (IWLCA) via X

The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team swept its slate of games last week, a 16-3 midweek win over Dartmouth on Tuesday and a 15-9 road win over Notre Dame on Saturday. 

With the success, the Eagles improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play. The record kept Boston College atop the KANE Media Poll with 450 points and 18 first-place votes as well as the IWLCA Coaches Poll. 

Both polls had the same top five this week, the Eagles at No. 1, UNC at No. 2, Northwestern at No. 3, Yale at No. 4, and Maryland at No. 5. 

In total, eight ACC teams were ranked in the KANE poll. Joining Boston College and UNC is Syracuse at No. 6, Stanford at No. 8, Clemson at No. 9, Duke at No. 13, Virginia at No. 16, and Notre Dame at No. 21. 

As for the IWLCA poll, the same eight conference teams were also ranked, but a few were in different positions. Joining the Eagles and Tar Heels is Stanford at No. 7, Syracuse at No. 8, Clemson at No. 9, Duke at No. 13, Virginia at No. 15, and Notre Dame at No. 19.

Below are the full rankings for this week. 

KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 5

  1. Boston College (18)- 450, 8-0
  2. UNC- 431, 7-0
  3. Northwestern- 415, 6-1
  4. Yale- 396, 6-0
  5. Maryland- 347, 4-1
  6. Syracuse- 326, 4-3
  7. Johns Hopkins- 324, 4-2
  8. Stanford- 320, 7-1
  9. Clemson- 313, 6-1
  10. Florida- 296, 4-2
  11. Princeton- 270, 5-1
  12. Michigan- 259, 5-2
  13. Duke- 256, 5-2
  14. James Madison- 227, 4-2
  15. Loyola Maryland- 171, 4-3
  16. Virginia- 157, 4-3
  17. Stony Brook- 132, 4-2
  18. Penn- 130, 3-2
  19. Ohio State- 122, 6-0
  20. USC- 113, 6-1
  21. Notre Dame- 80, 3-4
  22. Harvard- 73, 3-2
  23. Drexel- 56. 5-2
  24. Navy- 52. 5-2
  25. UConn- 42, 5-2

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 5

  1. Boston College
  2. UNC
  3. Northwestern
  4. Yale
  5. Maryland
  6. Florida
  7. Stanford
  8. Syracuse 
  9. Clemson
  10. Johns Hopkins
  11. Michigan
  12. Princeton
  13. Duke
  14. James Madison
  15. Virginia 
  16. Loyola Maryland 
  17. Penn
  18. Stony Brook
  19. Notre Dame
  20. Ohio State 
  21. USC
  22. Harvard
  23. Navy
  24. UConn
  25. Denver

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men's basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI.

