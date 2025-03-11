Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 4
The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team swept its slate of games last week, a 16-3 midweek win over Dartmouth on Tuesday and a 15-9 road win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
With the success, the Eagles improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play. The record kept Boston College atop the KANE Media Poll with 450 points and 18 first-place votes as well as the IWLCA Coaches Poll.
Both polls had the same top five this week, the Eagles at No. 1, UNC at No. 2, Northwestern at No. 3, Yale at No. 4, and Maryland at No. 5.
In total, eight ACC teams were ranked in the KANE poll. Joining Boston College and UNC is Syracuse at No. 6, Stanford at No. 8, Clemson at No. 9, Duke at No. 13, Virginia at No. 16, and Notre Dame at No. 21.
As for the IWLCA poll, the same eight conference teams were also ranked, but a few were in different positions. Joining the Eagles and Tar Heels is Stanford at No. 7, Syracuse at No. 8, Clemson at No. 9, Duke at No. 13, Virginia at No. 15, and Notre Dame at No. 19.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 5
- Boston College (18)- 450, 8-0
- UNC- 431, 7-0
- Northwestern- 415, 6-1
- Yale- 396, 6-0
- Maryland- 347, 4-1
- Syracuse- 326, 4-3
- Johns Hopkins- 324, 4-2
- Stanford- 320, 7-1
- Clemson- 313, 6-1
- Florida- 296, 4-2
- Princeton- 270, 5-1
- Michigan- 259, 5-2
- Duke- 256, 5-2
- James Madison- 227, 4-2
- Loyola Maryland- 171, 4-3
- Virginia- 157, 4-3
- Stony Brook- 132, 4-2
- Penn- 130, 3-2
- Ohio State- 122, 6-0
- USC- 113, 6-1
- Notre Dame- 80, 3-4
- Harvard- 73, 3-2
- Drexel- 56. 5-2
- Navy- 52. 5-2
- UConn- 42, 5-2
IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 5
- Boston College
- UNC
- Northwestern
- Yale
- Maryland
- Florida
- Stanford
- Syracuse
- Clemson
- Johns Hopkins
- Michigan
- Princeton
- Duke
- James Madison
- Virginia
- Loyola Maryland
- Penn
- Stony Brook
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- USC
- Harvard
- Navy
- UConn
- Denver