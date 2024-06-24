Zay Flowers Shares Special Moment With NFL Legend, The Rundown: June 24, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Former Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers was spotted talking to NFL legend Ray Lewis at an event the two were at on Sunday.
In the eight second clip circulating social media, Lewis looked to be giving Flowers advice, however it could not be heard what was being said.
Flowers spent four seasons with the Eagles before being drafted as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Flowers earned a starting position from the get-go and recorded 77 receptions for 858 yards and five touchdowns, as well as eight rushing attempts for 56 yards and a touchdown during his rookie campaign.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
70 days.
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2025 offensive tackle Kuol Kuol made an official visit to Chestnut Hill over the weekend. The rising senior is a three-star prospect and ranks No. 108 in offensive tackles and No. 67 in the state of Ohio. The Eagles are one of 16 total offers that he has which was sent on June 3.
- Former Boston College men’s basketball forward/center Quinten Post had a pre-draft workout with the Oklahoma City Thunder over the weekend. Post spent three seasons with the Eagles after transferring from Mississippi State in 2021. Last season, he averaged 17 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.
- Boston College baseball transfer Nolan Sparks took the mound for the Bourne Braves on Sunday evening. Sparks went 4.2 innings and allowed three hits, two runs, walked five batters, and struck out six. The Braves lost to the Y-D Red Sox 8-1.
