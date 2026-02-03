Highlights From Boston College Men's Hockey's Beanpot Win Over Harvard: Photo Gallery

Boston College’s offense overwhelmed Harvard, building on a three-goal first period to secure a convincing 5-1 victory. Boston College will play Boston University for the 300th time next Monday in the Beanpot championship game.

1. The Deanpot Begins

Dean Letourneau skates out for warmups at TD Garden on Feb. 2, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Dean Letourneau takes the ice for warmups. The sophomore found the back of the net for the 15th time of the season in the second period.

2. Drew Fortescue Warms Up

Drew Fortescue skates during warmups at TD Garden on Feb. 2, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defenseman Drew Fortescue skates around during warmups. The junior opened the scoring for the Eagles in the first period.

3. Louka Cloutier Prepares for Harvard

Louka Cloutier skates during warmups at TD Garden on Feb. 2, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College goaltender Louka Cloutier focuses before his first Beanpot game. The freshman made 30 stops for a .938 save percentage, allowing just one opposing goal.

4. Andre Gasseau Takes the Ice

Andre Gasseau skates out before the first period at TD Garden on Feb. 2, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Andre Gasseau skates onto the ice before the first period. The senior tallied two assists in the contest.

5. Will Vote Stands During the Lineup Announcement

Will Vote stands during the lineup announcement at TD Garden on Feb. 2, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Will Vote stands during the standing lineup announcement.

6. Will Moore Trucks Lucas St. Louis

Will Moore skates past Lucas St. Louis at TD Garden on Feb. 2, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Will Moore knocks over Harvard defenseman Lucas St. Louis on his way to the goal. The freshman contributed a secondary assist on Lukas Gustafsson's goal.

7. Andre Gasseau Wrestles With Casey Servero

Andre Gasseau battles Casey Severo for the puck at TD Garden on Feb. 2, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Andre Gasseau wrestles with Harvard forward Casey Servero for control of the puck. Alongside James Hagens and Lukas Gustafsson, the senior was one of three Eagles to take five shots.

8. Oscar Hemming Skates Behind the Goal

Oscar Hemming skates behind the goal at TD Garden on Feb. 2, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Oscar Hemming carries the puck around the goal. The freshman assisted both of James Hagens' goals in the first frame.

9. Ryan Conmy Skates into Sean Keohane

Ryan Conmy skates into Sean Keohane at TD Garden on Feb. 2, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Ryan Conmy collides with Harvard defenseman Sean Keohane while carrying the puck.

10. James Hagens Scores

James Hagens scores his second goal of the night at TD Garden on Feb. 2, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward James Hagens scores a goal in the first period. The sophomore found the back of the net twice in a three-point performance.

11. Landan Resendes Hits Will Hughes

Landan Resendes hits Will Hughes at TD Garden on Feb. 2, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Landan Resendes smashes into Harvard forward Will Hughes.

12. Boston College Players Huddle

Boston College players huddle after Dean Letourneau's goal at TD Garden on Feb. 2, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College players huddle after Dean Letourneau's goal in the second period. Letourneau also assisted Drew Fortescue's opening strike.

13. Will Vote Switches Direction

Will Vote changes direction at TD Garden on Feb. 2, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Will Vote kicks up a cloud of ice while changing direction.

14. All Smiles in the Garden

Lukas Gustafsson smiles after scoring a goal at TD Garden on Feb. 2, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defenseman Lukas Gustafsson smiles after scoring a goal in the third period. The senior tied Jake Sondreal for a team-high three blocked shots.

