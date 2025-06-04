Inside the ACC: NCAA Super Regional Preview
The ACC stands on top of the college baseball world once again. They are the only conference left with five teams in the NCAA Tournament as Super Regionals begin to take shape. Florida State, North Carolina, Miami, Louisville, and Duke all remain in the hunt for a national championship. Some have to face each other now, but here is a look at each team remaining in the tournament from the ACC.
1. No. 5 North Carolina
The ACC Tournament champions have a lot to be excited about, advancing to the team's second straight super regional. Led by Gavin Gallaher and Jake Knapp, the Tar Heels have a prime opportunity against Arizona. Knapp is one of the best pitchers in the country with a 13-0 W/L and throwing sub 2.00 ERA. He is dominant and can push the Tar Heels over the top.
2. No. 9 Florida State
Many will argue that Jamie Arnold is the No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB draft. What else do you need to know about the Seminoles? They have a man-child in Max Bailey, who has been fantastic in his freshman season, and around him, there are monster hitters with speed and power, and a bullpen that is just as deep.
3. Miami Hurricanes
The Hurricanes are back in their first Super Regional since the 2016 season. They are headed by one of the top 2026 prospects in Daniel Cuvet, but he isn't the only reason this team could be scary. The Hurricanes have also found two pitchers who can get the job done in Freshman standout AJ Ciscar and Ace Griffin Hugus. Combat that with consistent bats at the top of the order, and the Hurricanes are a dark horse for the College World Series.
4. Louisville Cardinals
After finishing the regular season 1-6, many questioned what the Cardinals could be once they hit the postseason. Now they are hosting after winning the Nashville Regional (3-0), topping the No. 1-seeded Vanderbilt team that looked to mow down anyone. They have some of the best hitters in the country. Lucas Moore and Zion Rose lead the charge with their bats as they look to best Miami.
5. Duke Blue Devils
The Blue Devils have had a fun road to get to the Super Regionals, and now they will take on the story of the college baseball world as Murray State travels to Durham. This is the fourth-ever Super Regional for the Blue Devils, and after a shaky start to the season, they have found their rhythm and now look to take advantage of a massive opportunity. Ben Miller and his mustache take over and look to lead the Devils to a new chapter in program history.
Super Regional Schedule:
GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 6 - All times are Eastern
Note: Game times and ESPN Network are subject to change
Miami (FL) (34-25) at Louisville (38-21)
3 p.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)
No. 9 Florida St. (41-14) at No. 8 Oregon St. (45-13-1)
6 p.m. (ESPN2), 9 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)
Arizona (42-18) at No. 5 North Carolina (45-13)
12 p.m. (ESPN2), 12 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)
No. 13 Coastal Carolina (51-11) at No. 4 Auburn (41-18)
9 p.m. (ESPN2), 3 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)
GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 7 – All times are Eastern
Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change
UTSA (47-13) at No. 15 UCLA (45-16)
7 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (TBD), TBD (TBD)
Murray St. (42-14) at Duke (40-19)
1 p.m. (ESPNU), 12 p.m. (TBD), TBD (TBD)
West Virginia (44-14) at No. 6 LSU (46-15)
2 p.m. (ESPN), 6 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)
No. 14 Tennessee (46-17) at No. 3 Arkansas (46-13)
5 p.m. (ESPN), 3 p.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)