Miami Ranked, Dartmouth Consensus Top 10 in Latest College Hockey Polls
"We have an accord," or at least a consensus, with the Miami RedHawks being ranked by both major college hockey polls this week.
The Redhawks were already in the USA Hockey poll twice, briefly four weeks ago and then last week again at No. 20. After winning both of its games in the Friendship Four in Northern Ireland, including against then-No. 20 Union for the championship, Miami was upgraded to No. 19 in both polls on Monday.
The last time Miami was in the USCHO national rankings was Jan. 7, 2019. Last season, the program won just three games.
Meanwhile, undefeated Dartmouth (8-0) moved into the top 10 in both polls, and received a first-place vote in the USA Today poll. It's also first in the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index, which will be the key indicator used for determining the NCAA tournament bracket, ahead of Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth.
Dartmouth is coming off a pair Hockey East wins, 7-2 over Vermont, and 1-0 against Merrimack, both at Thompson Arena. However, the Big Green has only faced one team that was ranked at the time, No. 17 Cornell on Nov. 8 (2-1), and probably won't see another until January.
Miami is No. 17 in the NPI index. It has a bigger problem to deal with after flying back from Ireland, travel again this week to face No. 6 Denver, where the altitude figures to be an issue.
On the women's side the top four teams remained the same even though No. 4 Penn State took its first loss (3-2 at Northeastern, whihc moved up to No. 6). Meanwhile, two sub-.500 teams remained in the top 15 including 6-11-1 St. Cloud State at No. 13.
The Huskies have played 10 ranked opponents so far this season and are at No. 21 in the NPI, where Ohio State is barely ahead of Wisconsin for No. 1. The Buckeyes host the Badgers for two games this weekend.
USCHO Men's Poll
December 1, 2025
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
15-3-0
992 (42)
1
2
Wisconsin
10-2-2
925 (4)
2
3
Michigan State
11-3
8911 (3)
3
4
Minnesota Duluth
12-4
799
5
5
North Dakota
10-4
750
6
6
Denver
9-5-1
737
4
7
Western Michigan
9-5-0
681
7
8
Quinnipiac
11-3-2
659
8
9
Penn State
11-5-0
598
9
10
Dartmouth
8-0-0
504
13
11
Maine
8-5-1
503
10
12
Northeastern
9-4-0
478
11
13
Minnesota State
10-2-4
379
14
14
Connecticut
7-5-3
350
12
15
Boston College
8-5-1
335
15
16
Providence
7-6-2
216
16
17
Cornell
6-3-0
183
17
18
Boston University
7-7-1
144
19
19
Miami
10-4-0
114
NR
20
Colorado College
8-7-1
70
NR
Others receiving votes: Union 57, Harvard 36, Massachusetts 33, Bemidji State 16, Arizona State 8, Holy Cross 8, St. Cloud State 7, RIT 4, Michigan Tech 2, Bowling Green 1
USA Hockey Poll
December 1, 2025
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
679 (33)
1
2
Wisconsin
626
2
3
Michigan State
618
3
4
Minnesota Duluth
557
5
5
Denver
523
4
6
North Dakota
508
6
7
Western Michigan
473
7
8
Quinnipiac
445
8
9
Penn State
410
9
10
Dartmouth
391 (1)
10
11
Northeastern
330
12
12
Maine
304
11
13
Minnesota State
255
14
14
Boston College
233
15
15
Connecticut
208
13
16
Cornell
154
16
17
Providence
129
17
18
Boston University
91
20
19
Miami
784
NR
20
Harvard
39
18
Others receiving votes: Union, 30; Colorado College 26; Massachusetts, 15; Arizona State 10; St. Cloud State 4; Bemidji State, 3; Bowling Green 3; Augustana 1; Ohio State 1.
USCHO Women's Poll
December 1, 2025
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
16-1-1
295 (15)
1
2
Ohio State
15-1-0
284 (5)
2
3
Minnesota
12-4-0
256
3
4
Penn State
17-1-0
234
4
5
Minnesota Duluth
10-6-0
211
6
6
Northeastern
13-3-0
193
7
7
Connecticut
12-3-1
178
8
8
Cornell
10-3-1
170
5
9
Quinnipiac
13-4-1
136
9
10
Clarkson
10-6-1
102
10
11
Princeton
9-4-0
95
13
12
Minnesota State
10-7-1
74
15
13
St. Cloud State
6-11-1
53
14
14
Colgate
8-9-1
49
12
15
Yale
8-6-0
24
NR
Others receiving votes: Boston College 17, Brown 16, Mercyhurst 8, Holy Cross 3, St. Thomas 2
USA Hockey Women's Poll
November 25, 2025 (Will be updated Tuesday when new rankings released)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
279 (14)
1
2
Ohio State
272 (5)
3
3
Minnesota
231
2
4
Penn State
219
6
5
Minnesota Duluth
209
4
6
Cornell
205
5
7
Northeastern
160
8
8
Connecticut
149
9
9
Quinnipiac
144
7
10
Clarkson
98
11
11
Brown
67
13
12
Colgate
54
12
13
Princeton
45
NR
14
St. Cloud State
42
10
15
Minnesota State
39
NR
Others receiving votes: Yale 34, St. Thomas 19, Boston College 7, Mercyhurst 4, RIT 2, Holy Cross 1.