Miami Ranked, Dartmouth Consensus Top 10 in Latest College Hockey Polls

There was no movement at the top of the rankings, but plenty to talk about following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Christopher Walsh

Miami celebrates with the Belpot Trophy after winning the 2025 Friendship Four In Northern Ireland.
Miami celebrates with the Belpot Trophy after winning the 2025 Friendship Four In Northern Ireland. / Miami Athletiics

"We have an accord," or at least a consensus, with the Miami RedHawks being ranked by both major college hockey polls this week.

The Redhawks were already in the USA Hockey poll twice, briefly four weeks ago and then last week again at No. 20. After winning both of its games in the Friendship Four in Northern Ireland, including against then-No. 20 Union for the championship, Miami was upgraded to No. 19 in both polls on Monday.

The last time Miami was in the USCHO national rankings was Jan. 7, 2019. Last season, the program won just three games.

Meanwhile, undefeated Dartmouth (8-0) moved into the top 10 in both polls, and received a first-place vote in the USA Today poll. It's also first in the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index, which will be the key indicator used for determining the NCAA tournament bracket, ahead of Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth.

Dartmouth is coming off a pair Hockey East wins, 7-2 over Vermont, and 1-0 against Merrimack, both at Thompson Arena. However, the Big Green has only faced one team that was ranked at the time, No. 17 Cornell on Nov. 8 (2-1), and probably won't see another until January.

Miami is No. 17 in the NPI index. It has a bigger problem to deal with after flying back from Ireland, travel again this week to face No. 6 Denver, where the altitude figures to be an issue.

On the women's side the top four teams remained the same even though No. 4 Penn State took its first loss (3-2 at Northeastern, whihc moved up to No. 6). Meanwhile, two sub-.500 teams remained in the top 15 including 6-11-1 St. Cloud State at No. 13.

The Huskies have played 10 ranked opponents so far this season and are at No. 21 in the NPI, where Ohio State is barely ahead of Wisconsin for No. 1. The Buckeyes host the Badgers for two games this weekend.

USCHO Men's Poll

December 1, 2025

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

15-3-0

992 (42)

1

2

Wisconsin

10-2-2

925 (4)

2

3

Michigan State

11-3

8911 (3)

3

4

Minnesota Duluth

12-4

799

5

5

North Dakota

10-4

750

6

6

Denver

9-5-1

737

4

7

Western Michigan

9-5-0

681

7

8

Quinnipiac

11-3-2

659

8

9

Penn State

11-5-0

598

9

10

Dartmouth

8-0-0

504

13

11

Maine

8-5-1

503

10

12

Northeastern

9-4-0

478

11

13

Minnesota State

10-2-4

379

14

14

Connecticut

7-5-3

350

12

15

Boston College

8-5-1

335

15

16

Providence

7-6-2

216

16

17

Cornell

6-3-0

183

17

18

Boston University

7-7-1

144

19

19

Miami

10-4-0

114

NR

20

Colorado College

8-7-1

70

NR

Others receiving votes: Union 57, Harvard 36, Massachusetts 33, Bemidji State 16, Arizona State 8, Holy Cross 8, St. Cloud State 7, RIT 4, Michigan Tech 2, Bowling Green 1

USA Hockey Poll

December 1, 2025

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

679 (33)

1

2

Wisconsin

626

2

3

Michigan State

618

3

4

Minnesota Duluth

557

5

5

Denver

523

4

6

North Dakota

508

6

7

Western Michigan

473

7

8

Quinnipiac

445

8

9

Penn State

410

9

10

Dartmouth

391 (1)

10

11

Northeastern

330

12

12

Maine

304

11

13

Minnesota State

255

14

14

Boston College

233

15

15

Connecticut

208

13

16

Cornell

154

16

17

Providence

129

17

18

Boston University

91

20

19

Miami

784

NR

20

Harvard

39

18

Others receiving votes: Union, 30; Colorado College 26; Massachusetts, 15; Arizona State 10; St. Cloud State 4; Bemidji State, 3; Bowling Green 3; Augustana 1; Ohio State 1.

USCHO Women's Poll

December 1, 2025

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

16-1-1

295 (15)

1

2

Ohio State

15-1-0

284 (5)

2

3

Minnesota

12-4-0

256

3

4

Penn State

17-1-0

234

4

5

Minnesota Duluth

10-6-0

211

6

6

Northeastern

13-3-0

193

7

7

Connecticut

12-3-1

178

8

8

Cornell

10-3-1

170

5

9

Quinnipiac

13-4-1

136

9

10

Clarkson

10-6-1

102

10

11

Princeton

9-4-0

95

13

12

Minnesota State

10-7-1

74

15

13

St. Cloud State

6-11-1

53

14

14

Colgate

8-9-1

49

12

15

Yale

8-6-0

24

NR

Others receiving votes: Boston College 17, Brown 16, Mercyhurst 8, Holy Cross 3, St. Thomas 2

USA Hockey Women's Poll

November 25, 2025 (Will be updated Tuesday when new rankings released)

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

279 (14)

1

2

Ohio State

272 (5)

3

3

Minnesota

231

2

4

Penn State

219

6

5

Minnesota Duluth

209

4

6

Cornell

205

5

7

Northeastern

160

8

8

Connecticut

149

9

9

Quinnipiac

144

7

10

Clarkson

98

11

11

Brown

67

13

12

Colgate

54

12

13

Princeton

45

NR

14

St. Cloud State

42

10

15

Minnesota State

39

NR

Others receiving votes: Yale 34, St. Thomas 19, Boston College 7, Mercyhurst 4, RIT 2, Holy Cross 1.

Published
