18 Boston College Powers Past #25 Auburn 8-2

Four homeruns lead the way for Eagles who take game one.

Boston College baseball rode four home runs, as they opened their series against #25 Auburn with a decisive 8-2 win. Center fielder Sal Frelick and second baseman Luke Gold hit two homeruns a piece in the win.

The Eagles needed a big start from ace Mason Pelio (2-1), and that was exactly what they got. The preseason ACC Pitcher of the Year threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings, holding the NCAA's best hitting team to just four hits and three walks. Lefty Joey Walsh finished the game for the Eagles, allowing the two runs in 3 1/3 innings, earning the save.

Outfield Cody Morissette went 3-5 against the Tigers, while Brian Dempsey went 2-5 with two RBI and a double.

Friday's win was a big one for the Eagles, as Mike Gambino's squad now has three wins against Top 25 teams. Also with the win Boston College moves to #1 in the nation in RPI. As these wins continue to add up, BC continues to build their resume for post season play.

BC and Auburn face off in game two today at Plainsman Park (Auburn, Ala.), a 3pm game with Emmett Sheehan taking the mound. This game will not be televised.

