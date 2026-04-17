No. 24 Boston College Baseball Breaks Multiple Records En Route to Run-Rule Victory Over Duke

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The first game of No. 24 Boston College baseball’s weekend series against Duke was, in a literal sense, one for the record books.

In the first two innings, the Eagles stole 11 total bases, which tied the program record for swiped bases in a game. They had 14 total, officially setting the new program record and tying the ACC’s stolen base record for a single game.

It’s National Steal Base Day!



Just kidding, but @BCBirdBall has stolen 11 today in just 2 innings 🤪#NCAABaseball x 🎥 ACCNXpic.twitter.com/jU8S40RnLq — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 17, 2026

The second frame alone saw BC steal eight bags, which tied an NCAA record that was previously set by Florida International (FIU) in 1993.

Additionally, Friday starter A.J. Colarusso made his 44th career start, breaking the program record for most starts by a pitcher in school history.

He did so in dominant fashion, hurling a complete game with four strikeouts while surrendering just one run on two walks and three hits.

“It’s really an honor to be up at the top of the list,” said Colarusso. “I mean, however many great pitchers have come through here, and great seasons individually as well. This place is my home, and I’m really appreciative to be surrounded by such great people, great teammates, [and] coaches every day.”

For the 44th time as an Eagle, A.J. takes the bump pic.twitter.com/Nr5AMvTPvZ — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 17, 2026

Colarusso noted how the Eagles’ offense made his job easier by manufacturing an 8-0 lead after the first two frames, which propelled them to an 11-1, run-rule victory over the Blue Devils (22-18, 8-11 Atlantic Coast) in seven innings.

Second baseman Ty Mainolfi (2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 3 SB), outfielder Jack Toomey (3-for-4, 2 R, 3 SB), and third baseman Luke Gallo (3-for-4, 4 RBIs, 2 R, 2 SB) led BC’s offense, and every player in the lineup reached base at least once.

“[The stolen bases] just kind of happened,” BC head coach Todd Interdonato said. “I think we prepared the way that we normally prepare, and I thought we saw a couple things on film that maybe we’d be able to take advantage of. Sometimes those play out, sometimes they don’t.”

The Eagles (29-12, 12-7) got off to a hot start in the bottom of the first after Julio Solier walked to lead things off.

After Solier stole second, Mainolfi brought him home by knocking an RBI single through short, and Nick Wang scored Mainolfi with an RBI single to center.

Ty with the RBI single and it’s 1-0🦅 pic.twitter.com/0pysfA2nNc — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 17, 2026

BC tallied its third run of the frame on Gallo’s RBI groundout.

“Obviously, getting a lot of run support is a huge help and allows me to just have another level of focus on what I need to do,” Colarusso said.

The Eagles added another five runs in the bottom of the second on hits from Mainolfi, Toomey, and Gallo, walks for Solier, Danny Surowiec, Cesar Gonzalez, and Colin Larson, including Carter Hendrickson reaching base on a HBP (hit by pitch).

The Blue Devils got on the board for the first — and only — time in the top of the fourth thanks to Jake Lambdin, who grounded into a double play with the bases loaded, which scored RJ Hamilton.

But BC responded in the bottom of the frame on Gonzalez's RBI single to left field. The Eagles then potted two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth on Gallo’s RBI single and Hendrickson’s home-plate steal to cement the 10-run advantage.

“Their swings were really good,” Interdonato said. “We talked this week about making sure we’re getting off our best swings and those individual best swings, and I thought our guys did that to perfection. I didn’t see anybody really come out of themselves.”

In regards to Colarusso, Interdonato praised the Leominster, Mass., native for his coachability, which is extremely useful to the coaching staff, and his teammates, in a plethora of ways.

“I love coaching him,” Interdonato said. “He’s everything: he is ultra-prepared; he puts Boston College in front of his own career; he works incredibly hard; he brings other guys with him; he’s very successful on the field; he’s selfless; he’s a leader. I don’t know what else you want.”

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