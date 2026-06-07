Boston College Baseball Lands Sidearm RHP Champ Davis From Transfer Portal

Exactly a week after its 2026 campaign ended in the second elimination game of the Athens Regional, Boston College baseball landed its first player from the transfer portal, signing graduate-student right-handed pitcher Champ Davis on Saturday night.

The sidearmer spent the past four years at Wofford — the program that BC head coach Todd Interdonato previously coached for. Davis announced his signing on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Go Eagles!” Davis wrote in his post.

This past season, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound reliever made five saves with a 4.17 ERA in 45.1 innings pitched.

In 2025, he made 11 appearances, all in relief, before missing the remainder of the year due to injury. Before he was knocked out for the season, Davis had registered a 1.97 ERA over 32.0 innings with a 5-0 record.

Despite missing approximately half of his senior campaign, he still ranked No. 11 in the Southern Conference for saves at the end of the year.

Davis changed his arm angle from an overhand slot to his sidearm delivery as a junior in 2024, in which he hurled 22.1 innings with 15 strikeouts to eight walks. Since the change, he has gone 11-2 in 41 appearances (97.0 IP) with a 3.43 ERA, 84 strikeouts, 33 walks, and a .262 batting average against (BAA).

Hailing from Atlanta, Ga., Davis is a product of Marist School, an independent, Catholic, college-preparatory day school for grades 7-12.

Davis earned eight varsity letters between his time with both the football and baseball teams, leading Marist to a 4A state championship in each — football in 2020 and baseball in 2021.

On the baseball squad, Davis batted .393 with a .460 on-base percentage during the 2021 state-title campaign, and as the quarterback of the football program, he totaled 516 yards and five touchdowns through the air while rushing for 741 yards and eight touchdowns.

The primary transfer-portal window for NCAA Division I baseball opened on June 1 and will last until June 30. There is an additional window, from Dec. 1-15, in which players can enter, but the majority will do so in the coming days and weeks.

The Eagles have already seen two players leave the program so far — left-handed pitcher Aidan Gelbsman and right-handed pitcher John Mass.

Boston College Baseball's 2026 Transfer Signings:

1. Gr. RHP Champ Davis, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs., Previous School: Wofford (Signed 6/6/26)

Boston College Baseball's 2026 Player Departures:

1. So. RHP John Mass, 5-foot-11, 195 lbs. (Entered 6/3/26)

2. So. LHP Aidan Gelbsman, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. (Entered 6/6/26)

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