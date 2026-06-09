Four Boston College Baseball Players Receive ABCA Northeast All-Region Honors

Four Boston College baseball players were selected for the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Northeast All-Region teams, the organization announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortstop Julio Solier received a First-Team nod, while second baseman Ty Mainolfi, first baseman/designated hitter Nick Wang, and right-handed reliever Gavin Soares captured Second-Team honors.

The first Eagle to be named @ABCA1945 All-Region First Team since 2021, congrats @JulioSolier12! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/cHDl0WxhP3 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) June 9, 2026

In his first full year as the Eagles’ starting shortstop, Solier led BC in batting average (.354), total hits (84), runs scored (57), and stolen bases (28). He also ranked second in doubles (15), triples (5), total bases (118), and was tied for second in on-base percentage (.434).

On the defensive side, the Guayama, Puerto Rico, native made 10 errors with 60 putouts. His fielding percentage came out to .950 on the season.

Mainolfi, who transferred to BC from Dayton last summer, batted .323 with a team-high 16 doubles. He generated the second-most RBIs on the team with 51, the second-most total hits with 75, the second-most runs scored with 54, and the third-most stolen bases with 19, including triples with three.

Three Eagles earn All-Region Second Team honors 🦅



Ty Mainolfi

Gavin Soares

Nick Wang pic.twitter.com/mgFbfd8CiU — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) June 9, 2026

Wang, a four-year starter for Birdball, was one of two Eagles who picked up an All-ACC Third Team selection this year. The other was starting pitcher A.J. Colarusso.

He led BC in homers with 16 — nine more than Kyle Wolff, who came second in that category — and RBIs with 62.

Wang’s slugging percentage was also highest on the roster at .570, and he managed to go 12-for-13 in steal attempts after recording just 10 in his first three seasons.

Soares was arguably BC head coach Todd Interdonato’s most reliable arm out of the bullpen.

The sophomore out of Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J., garnered a 2.96 earned runs average (ERA) and a 1.24 WHIP, both of which ranked first among relievers.

BC’s 17 conference wins in 2026 was the most the program has ever recorded, and the Eagles tied the program record for the most total wins in a season with 37.

BC’s season ended in the second elimination game of the Athens Regional with an 8-3 loss to Liberty on May 31. Prior to the Regional, the Eagles were knocked out by Miami in one-and-done fashion in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

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