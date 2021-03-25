Boston College Rallies To Beat Merrimack 10-9

It wasn't easy but Boston College steadily chipped away at an eight run deficit to defeat Merrimack on Wednesday 10-9 at the Harrington Athletics Village. In the first ever matchup between these two schools, the Warriors jumped out to a commanding 8-0 in the third inning, knocking out starter Joey Ryan and reliever Joe Mancini. But the Eagles never gave up, scoring a run in every inning from the third to the seventh, adding five in that frame to earn a much needed win. Wednesday's win was the second game that the Eagles have come from behind by eight runs to win, the other coming against Auburn.

The seventh inning was the big inning for the Eagles, capped with a two-run double by sophomore third baseman Luke Gold and a RBI-double by graduate first baseman Jack Cunningham. Boston College took their first lead of the day in the inning on a pair of wild pitches off the Merrimack reliever.

It wasn't just the hitting that came through for the Eagles. Reliever Charlie Coon gave some much needed consistency to stop the bleeding, throwing three innings of shut out ball. John West also was solid out of the pen, throwing 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief. Brian McMonagle made his season debut in the 9th inning, throwing a shut out frame, and earning the save.

The Eagles improve to 12-7 with the win. They will begin a three game series against the Clemson Tigers on Friday at 4pm, all three games will be televised on ACC Network Extra.

Photo & Video courtesy of BC Athletics