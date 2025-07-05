Boston College Baseball Picks Up Junior RHP Drew Grumbles From Johns Hopkins
Friday around noon, former Johns Hopkins baseball right-handed pitcher Drew Grumbles announced his decision to transfer to Boston College, he announced on X.
“Incredibly grateful for my last two years at Johns Hopkins University,” Grumbles said. “With that being said, I’m extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Boston College and [fulfill] a lifelong dream of playing Division I baseball!”
Grumbles, who is going into his junior year, manufactured a 1.75 earned runs average (ERA) in 2025 for the Blue Jays in 67.0 innings pitched. He won all 15 of his starts and led Johns Hopkins to a 44-5 overall record. The Blue Jays ultimately fell in the first round of the Division III College World Series with two straight losses to Messiah and Kean—Grumbles did not pitch in either game.
A native of Maumelle, Ariz. and an Episcopal Collegiate School product, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound hurler appeared in 12 games as a freshman and made three starts, producing an ERA of 5.18 and striking out 30 batters across 24.1 innings.
Grumbles earned All-Conference and All-State selections three times in high school and played under Eddie Stephenson, a former minor league pitcher for the Baton Rouge Cougars.
In 2025, Grumbles didn’t allow a single run in his first 17.0 innings before surrendering just one run to UMass Boston in a 5-4 win on March 30. The tail end of his sophomore campaign fared worse than the beginning, as Grumbles allowed 11 earned runs in his final five games of 2025.
Overall, however, Grumbles’ total ERA paled in comparison to Johns Hopkins’ additional starting pitchers, Kieren Collins (3.38) and Quinn Rovner (5.43).
Grumbles is joining a staff at BC under head coach Todd Interdonato which finished 14th out of 16 teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference in total earned runs with 327. The Eagles ranked last in the ACC in total strikeouts as well with 428 total and 125 in conference play.
Considering Grumbles’ dominance at the Division-III level, BC could be getting a difference maker who can clean up some of those poor starts in the Eagles’ current rotation.