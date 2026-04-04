No. 22 Boston College Baseball Drops 5-2 Loss to No. 6 UNC

The Boston College baseball lineup was not seeing the ball with ease on Friday night against North Carolina.

The No. 22-ranked Eagles failed to collect a hit until the top of the seventh inning, when Gunnar Johnson singled to left field to produce their second run of the game. They finished the second matchup of their three-game road series in Chapel Hill, N.C., with only three total hits.

The No. 6 Tar Heels were fueled by freshman reliever Cade Glaubier, who replaced Jason DeCaro after the first 2.2 innings, in which he allowed one earned run with four walks and no strikeouts.

Glaubier, meanwhile, had full control over BC, going 5.1 innings with five strikeouts to earn the win for UNC, which defeated the Eagles (22-10, 9-5 Atlantic Coast) by a final score of 5-2.

Another unbelievable outing for 🌎



5.1 IP | 97 PC | 2 H | 1 R | 5 K pic.twitter.com/D5np0y70od — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) April 3, 2026

Walker McDuffie came in to close for the Tar Heels (26-5-1, 10-4) in the top of the ninth, and he finished the job with a pair of strikeouts.

North Carolina struck first in the bottom of the first inning thanks to Gavin Gallagher’s solo home run, which left the park 373 feet away from home base. The Tar Heels piled onto that lead in the bottom of the second with Jake Schaffner’s two-RBI triple, which scored Tyler Howe from second base and Cooper Nicholson from first.

BC managed to cut the deficit back to two runs twice — once in the top of the third frame and again in the top of the seventh — but every time it did so, UNC responded.

After Colin Larson and Julio Solier walked in the top of the third, they respectively advanced to third base and second on a DeCaro wild pitch. Larson then scored on an ensuing wild pitch, which forced North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes to slide Glaubier onto the mound for DeCaro.

The Eagles went down in 1-2-3 fashion in both the top of the fifth and the top of the sixth inning after generating just one baserunner in the top of the fourth, but the Tar Heels plated a fourth run in the bottom of the fifth on Macon Winslow’s sacrifice fly to center field, which scored Schaffner.

After Johnson’s RBI single in the top of the seventh, Colin Hynek roped a double down the left-field line for another UNC run, resulting in the 5-3 final.

The Eagles starter, Tyler Mudd, fanned four batters across four innings and relinquished three runs — all earned — on five hits and two walks.

Saturday’s rubber game, scheduled for 12 p.m. ET, will ultimately decide the winner of the top-25 series. On Thursday, BC defeated the Tar Heels 6-1 on the back of A.J. Colarusso’s dominant start.