'Best Week of the Year': Boston College Baseball Extends Win Streak to Seven With Series Sweep of Duke

The success of Boston College baseball in 2026 is no longer a surprise to the college baseball landscape.

The No. 24-ranked Eagles are operating like a well-oiled machine, and a series sweep over Duke this weekend — capped off by a comeback, 14-6 victory in the second matchup of its doubleheader on Saturday — added a new dimension to this unstoppable run.

BC (31-12, 14-17 Atlantic Coast) began Saturday’s doubleheader with a 4-2 victory against the Blue Devils (22-20, 8-13), in which starting pitcher Brady Miller recorded eight strikeouts while surrendering just five hits, two walks, and one earned run across 6.2 innings.

Dominant afternoon for 23 pic.twitter.com/cKFG2xO7El — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 18, 2026

With the win, BC reached the 30-win mark in 42 games — a new program record — and it also marked the Eagles’ fifth ACC series win of the year. In 2025, BC only captured four conference series total.

The second win of the day was the cherry on top, however, as the Eagles responded from a 5-1 deficit heading into the bottom of the sixth inning by plating 13 runs across the final three frames to cement the sweep. Before the weekend, Duke had not been swept by anybody.

"This was our best week of the year,” said BC head coach Todd Interdonato. “5-0 week, Northeastern at home, UConn at home, ACC sweep. Like, you kidding me dude? That is the best week that I've had in my BC career."

BC is now riding a seven-game winning streak that extends back to its last conference series, against Virginia Tech.

In that span, the Eagles have outscored their opponents 54-24.

"You look at this and you're like 'Oh my God, like, you grinded this out,’” Interdonato said of Saturday’s second win. “‘You were down 5-1, then all of a sudden you came back.' [But], like, look at the totality of the week. Look at what we did this week. That is just massive."

He continued: "I mean, that's seven in a row, right? ... This week, especially, like dude, we played five games in five days and we won them all, all in different fashions. Just the toughness of this group and just being able to respond, it's what this game is all about."

In the first contest of the doubleheader, which started at 1 p.m. ET, BC got off to a quick start offensively, scoring three runs from a fielding error, followed by Carter Hendrickson’s RBI single to left and an ensuing wild pitch to score Jack Toomey.

Matthew Strand’s solo home run in the fourth inning and a fielding error by Miller in the seventh allowed the Blue Devils back into the game, but the Eagles never relinquished their lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Julio Solier knocked an RBI single through short to score Colin Larson, making it 4-2 in BC’s favor — the final.

Gavin Soares picked up the save by shutting Duke out in 2.1 innings of work, in which he mustered a pair of strikeouts and only gave up two hits.

“I thought Brady being able to go six and two-thirds really set us up for the day, right?” Interdonato said. “We basically got to the point where we got through two games and only used one reliever, which really set us up.”

The second affair remained in a scoreless stalemate until, in the bottom of the fourth, Toomey hit an RBI sacrifice fly ball into right field, bringing home Solier to make it 1-0.

But the Blue Devils responded in the top of the fifth and the sixth with five unanswered runs.

Initially, Kaden Smith peppered an RBI single down the left field line to tie the game, and Strand blasted a three-run homer three at-bats later. Smith delivered again in the sixth with another RBI single, this one through the right side of the infield.

The Eagles took full control from there.

Larson lifted a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to cut BC’s deficit to three, and Hendrickson tied the game at five apiece with a three-RBI double down the left-field line, scoring Ty Mainolfi, Nick Wang, and Jack Toomey.

Mr. Carter clears the bases!! Tie ball game!! pic.twitter.com/CLbYi6krhJ — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 18, 2026

“I think that’s kind of our thing, like once we start, we don’t really stop,” Hendrickson said. “That’s kind of what we do. And we were able to string a lot of at-bats together, obviously.”

In the bottom of the seventh, Kyle Wolff came in to pinch hit to lead off the frame, and he smacked a crucial double on the first pitch he faced to put a runner in scoring position immediately.

“That was the biggest at-bat of the game, right?” Interdonato said. “And I got to give Jack Housinger a ton of credit, he was like ‘Dude, I like Wolff right here.’ And I was like ‘Alright, let’s do it.’ Kyle comes in, hadn’t played the whole weekend, and just hammers a first-pitch fastball for a leadoff double. That was huge.”

From there, Solier brought home a run with an RBI single, making it 6-5 in the Eagles’ favor.

Julio with the drive to left and it’s 6-5🦅 pic.twitter.com/VNlSbHwjg1 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) April 18, 2026

Duke managed to grab a run in the top of the eighth from Smith’s RBI single to knot the score up again, but BC exploded for an eight-run frame in the bottom of the inning.

Luke Gallo got things going with a two-run homer, his second of the week, followed by a Solier’s RBI double to center, Mainolfi’s two-RBI single up the middle, Wang’s RBI single through the left side of the infield, Toomey’s RBI triple to right, and Hendrickson’s RBI bunt.

The triple for Toomey marked his sixth of the year, which tied a program record for most triples by an individual in a season.

The Eagles used three pitchers — Chase Hartsell, John Kwiatkowski, and Kyle Kipp — after Tyler Mudd finished his start (5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K), and the trio allowed just five combined hits and one total run.

“We just take so much pride in showing up to the ballpark every day and just kind of playing our baseball,” Hendrickson said. “We don't really care too much about who's on the other side. It's more so just taking pride in what we do, stringing at-bats together, playing good defense, being good on the base, and throwing strikes.”

“I just think that's why we've been playing so well, from top to bottom. We're just playing good baseball, and we just got to keep it rolling.”

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